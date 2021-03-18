Elderly woman fights off attacker in San Francisco as vigils against Asian hate crime held across US

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
An Asian woman fought off an attacker after she was punched in the face in San Francisco. (Dennis O&#x002019;Donnell/Twitter)
An Asian woman fought off an attacker after she was punched in the face in San Francisco. (Dennis O’Donnell/Twitter)

An elderly Asian woman fought off an attack in San Francisco by a young white man as vigils were being held across the country for Asian American victims of hate crimes.

Xiao Zhen Xie, 76, picked up a paddle and hit back at a man who attacked her as she was waiting to cross the street. Witnesses say she stood her ground after being punched in the face, using the wooden paddle to defend herself and leaving the man with a bloody mouth.

The attack comes following the death of eight people in Atlanta spa shootings. Six of the victims were women of Asian heritage.

In a video posted on Twitter by KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell, the woman can be seen holding an ice pack to her heavily bruised eye and holding on to the wooden plank with her other hand. The man with the bloody mouth is handcuffed to a stretcher as he gets wheeled away by first responders.

According to Insider, the woman can be heard asking the man in Cantonese: “You bum, why did you hit me?”

KPIX reported that the 39-year-old is also being investigated for another attack earlier the same day on an 83-year-old Asian man. Police say they are working to establish if anti-Asian bias was a factor.

Read more:

With translation help from her daughter Dong-Mei Li, she explained to KPIX that she was “very traumatised, very scared and this eye is still bleeding. The right eye still cannot see anything”.

Xiao Zhen Xie, who has lived in San Francisco for 26 years, told the local TV station that the attack came out of nowhere as the man punched her in her left eye as she was waiting at a traffic light. Her grandson John Chen told KPIX: “She is extremely terrified. She’s terrified to even step out.”

Mr Chen started a fundraiser on gofundme that as of Thursday morning has raised close to $70,000. Mr Chen wrote on the fundraising page: “I am fundraising for my grandmother that was racially attacked ... I am amazed by her bravery ... she is now suffering two serious black eyes and one that is bleeding unstoppably. Her wrist has also swelled up. She has been severely affected mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said on Wednesday: “We have to do our job and we have to investigate these cases with all resources brought to bear and we need to make arrests, and we’ve done that.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said: “We need to understand, not only what is going on, but why these attacks occur. Because in some cases they didn’t include any robbery or theft.”

There has been a sharp rise in attacks on Asian Americans in the last year, something experts have linked to the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, according to The Hill.

California State Assemblyman David Chui told KPIX: “It’s not just the incredible violence in a number of incidents, but how racism has manifested itself in so many ways.”

Crowds gathered across the country on Wednesday evening to honour the victims of the Atlanta shootings, lighting candles and holding signs saying “Asian Lives Matter”, The New York Times reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Planet may have formed new atmosphere through volcanic activity

    A planet about 41 light-years from Earth lost one atmosphere but may have developed a new one. Why it matters: Astronomers are increasingly finding that even distant planets whose features seem easy to explain are actually more complicated than initially expected, hinting at the vast diversity of planets in the universe.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The planet — named GJ 1132 b — was once enveloped in a thick hydrogen atmosphere that was lost to space because of extreme radiation coming from its host star. But now, according to observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, the planet appears to have lost that thick atmosphere only to develop a new one thanks to volcanic eruptions."We first thought that these highly irradiated planets could be pretty boring because we believed that they lost their atmospheres," Raissa Estrela, an author of a new study about the planet in The Astronomical Journal said in a statement. "But we looked at existing observations of this planet with Hubble and said, 'Oh no, there is an atmosphere there.'"The big picture: GJ 1132 b and Earth have similar densities, ages and sizes, but the two planets are far from twins, according to NASA.The distant planet orbits very close to its relatively small red dwarf star, circling it once every 1.5 Earth days.The world's new atmosphere is also effectively poison — composed of hydrogen cyanide, methane and other gases.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blessing Olusegun: Petition seeks ‘justice’ for woman found dead as police reject racism claims

    Sussex Police ‘strongly refute’ claims that Ms Olusegun’s death was not properly investigated because of her ethnicity

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Rep. Grace Meng Shares The Horrific Anti-Asian Messages That Filled Up Her Voicemail

    "I just feel so sorry for the Asian American community," the New York Democrat told CNN's "New Day."

  • Biden Says Cuomo Must Resign If Investigation Confirms Sexual Misconduct

    The president told ABC News that he believes the governor of New York would "probably end up being prosecuted, too"

  • Obama Calls For End To Anti-Asian Violence After Shootings At Massage Spas

    Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed during three shootings in the Atlanta area.

  • Skateboarding internet star Nathan Apodaca to sell viral TikTok for $500k - without Fleetwood Mac's Dreams

    He became an instant star and propelled Fleetwood Mac's Dreams back to the charts when he filmed himself skateboarding breezily down the road to the music and posted it online. Now the video clip, filmed after his car broke down on his way to his shift at a potato factory, could land Nathan Apodaca, 38, at least $500,000 (£350,000). In a move that will draw the attention of viral video stars around the world, Mr Apodaca plans to auction the ownership of the 23-second long clip, which sees him drifting down a highway drinking cranberry juice, whilst mouthing the lyrics to Dreams. According to his agent, an original version of the video will be sold via Rarible.com on Friday, and bidding will start at half a million dollars, although due to copyright reasons is not expected to feature the music. "Nathan will be using the funds to open an event centre in his community in Idaho Falls," Gina Rodriguez said. He also wants to buy his parents a house, according to reports. The video will become the latest "digital artwork" to be sold online, coming just weeks after a collage of online images sold for almost $70m in a Christie's auction.

  • Fury as Republican appears to glorify lynching in hearing on violence against Asian Americans

    Republican US Rep Chip Roy raged at members of Congress for "policing rhetoric" during a hearing on Asian American violence and discrimination, held just days after several Asian American women were killed in a shooting rampage in Atlanta. Mr Roy said that “victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice” but added that his “concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric in a free society, free speech, and away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys.”

  • Is Intel (INTC) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • U.S. House passes bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who responded to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Five people, including a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, died in the violence when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building trying to stop Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory. They overpowered Capitol Police officers for hours before law enforcement agencies seized control of the building.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 4,791 cases and more than 100 new deaths

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 4,791 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 102 new deaths. Of those who died, 101 were residents.

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Bickering Over Words, 12 Republicans Vote To Withhold Congressional Honor From Police

    "I cannot support partisan charged language found in this bill," Rep. Andy Harris said after voting against giving the Capitol Police the Congressional Gold Medal.

  • Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

    The pressure against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations reached the White House on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden saying Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him. Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos whether Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms the women’s claims, Biden said “yes” and added, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

  • Chicago police step up patrols in Asian American communities

    The Chicago Police Department will increase patrols in the city's Asian American communities following a shooting rampage in Georgia.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • Report: Jazz owner warned Utah legislature its transgender bill could cost state the NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA did the same thing with North Carolina's bathroom bill in 2017.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Trump urges his supporters to get inoculated with the 'great' and 'safe' COVID-19 vaccines

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night publicly urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He acknowledged in a 20-minute call-in interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that Republicans are especially hesitant to get vaccinated. "I would recommend it," Trump told Bartiromo. "And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works." Other than a brief aside in his CPAC speech in February, Trump has avoided publicly discussing vaccinations since he left office. He and former first lady Melania Trump got vaccinated in January, before leaving the White House, but they didn't make that public until earlier this month. Their inoculations were so secret, "some of Trump's top aides in the White House were unaware Trump got the vaccine and reporters were often told it was unlikely Trump would be inoculated because he had antibodies from contracting the virus in October," Politico reports. Given the resistance to COVID-19 vaccines among Trump voters, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Fox News Sunday it would be very helpful if Trump urged his followers to get vaccinated. On Monday, President Biden expressed skepticism of the efficacy of a Trump PSA. "I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community say," Biden said. That actually matches the findings of a focus group barraged with various pro-vaccine messaging on Saturday. You can watch Brian Castrucci, president of the De Beaumont Foundation, which sponsored the focus group, explain what worked in the Associated Press report below. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • Sarah Everard's Death Set Off a Movement, but for Friends the Grief Is Personal

    LONDON — Sarah Everard, like so many others, had a difficult year in 2020. A long-term relationship fell apart, and she lost her job when the company she worked for hit the rocks. Still, she had stayed positive and active, throwing herself into online exercise classes and remaining a steadfast supporter to friends struggling through an equally arduous time. Lately, those friends said, things had been looking up, and she was eagerly anticipating post-pandemic life. She was seeing someone new, and she was eager to travel again, to see family in her hometown of York in northern England and to reconnect with friends. She had just started a new job. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times So when Everard didn’t come home on March 3, a Wednesday night, they knew something was wrong. She had made a phone call to her new boyfriend as she walked from a friend’s house, and then she vanished. It was 9:30 p.m. Later last week, as Everard’s death was confirmed and a police officer was charged with the crime, her name became a rallying cry for a broad movement to combat pervasive, longstanding violence against women in Britain — a symbol of all those of who have been attacked, so many of whose cases have gone largely unnoticed. Amid the national attention, her friends and family have been left to privately mourn a woman, just 33, who had been taken far too soon. They described someone of warmth and empathy, always ready to listen to a friend’s troubles and offer support. “She was sunshine and light, and made you feel warm and good and safe,” said Holly Morgan, who met Everard through work in London years ago. “I feel angry about it as well, but my main anger is that it happened to her.” The news of Everard’s disappearance spread quickly online, first among friends and family — a network that stretched from her hometown near York to a web of friends from her college years and colleagues in London. They collectively worried about her, amplifying calls for information. Many desperately puzzled over how this could be happening to their Sarah. “Today, more than ever, we miss our strong, beautiful friend,” Kayleigh Bryan, a friend from school, wrote in a post last week, on International Women’s Day. Then, as the news came that a police officer had been arrested in her death, the messages turned to memorials, and her story grew from personal pain to national reckoning. As flowers pile up at a bandstand in Clapham Common in south London, near where she disappeared, and protesters silently raise fists outside government buildings in remembrance of Everard, those closest to her are still trying to make sense of things. For many, their friend’s transformation into a national symbol has complicated their own raw feelings of grief. “In the uproar of what Sarah’s death is being taken to represent,” as one friend, India Rose, described it, she had struggled to find words to pay proper tribute to a woman she knew as “open, honest,” and “unflinching in her ability to listen and empathize.” “We shared a lot, and I was never in any doubt of her discretion or sincerity in her support and kindness,” Rose said on Facebook. While Everard’s family and many of her friends have remained intensely private in the painful days since her death — with the glare of international attention amplifying that pain for some — a picture of a fiercely loyal, compassionate and dedicated woman emerged. Everard grew up in the Heslington area of York, where her family still lives. Her father, Jeremy, is a professor, and her mother, Sue, works for a charity. She was the baby of the family, with two older siblings. In a statement issued through the police, the family’s only public comment since Everard’s death, her parents and siblings remembered her as “bright and beautiful — a wonderful daughter and sister,” and reflected on her thoughtful and dependable nature. “She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humor,” they said. “She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all.” Everard attended the Fulford School in York, where the staff remembered “how lovely she was to teach,” in a tribute posted over the weekend. Steve Lewis, the school’s head teacher, said her family and friends were a valued part of the community, and described Everard as bright, vibrant and caring. “Her joy, intelligence and positive spirit shone within the school,” he said in a statement. After graduating in 2005, Everard attended Durham University, where she studied geography. In a statement, Stuart Corbridge, the vice chancellor, said the community was devastated. Everard was a “popular and lively” student who retained a large group of friends after her graduation in 2008, he said. Rose Woollard, a close friend who met Everard at the University of Durham, spoke to the BBC when she first went missing, describing her as an “exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her.” Everard moved to London soon after college and took up work in marketing and public relations, where she found success thanks to her collegiality and a keen intelligence that she rarely credited herself with, friends and former colleagues said. In a news release for a sports event she worked on in 2019, Everard said her organization was “determined to find as many opportunities during the event to tell the fantastic stories of pioneering women over the last century.” On Everard’s Facebook page, photos offer glimpses of faraway travels and of London, the city she called home in recent years. In one picture were the tattered and windswept prayer flags of the Himalayas. In another was the unmistakable London skyline, the River Thames glistening in the sunset. Images from an unfinished life. She was an introvert who could still draw others close because of her rare skill for listening, but she could also be silly and irreverent, friends said. She was curious, active and adventurous, but also humble and private. “There are those moments where it’s like love at first sight, but with a friend,” Morgan said of the first time she met Everard. “You meet a fellow woman and go, ‘I love you, and I don’t know you yet properly, but I know that I’m going to love you.’ And it was one of those things.” Everard had friends across the marketing world in London after a decade in the field, and many were among the first to call attention to her disappearance. One, Helena Reason, described her on Facebook as a “smart, talented marketer” who got along with even the most difficult people she encountered. “Sometimes you meet a person with a beautiful soul and it shines through,” she wrote. Another former co-worker, Peter McCormack, shared a photo of a night out at an 1980s-themed party with Everard. “Crap at karaoke, brilliant at everything else,” he wrote in the Facebook post. “Our clients loved her, the team loved her, everyone loved Sarah,” he wrote. “For that moment she came into our lives, she made it better.” Morgan said that it has been hard to comprehend the national uproar her friend’s death has caused, but the immediate outpouring of love had been heartwarming. “Everyone has a Sarah in their life,” she said, describing the magnetism of women who are smart, determined and humble. “That’s why there’s been such an ongoing tide of pain and rage, because other people feel like they knew her, without knowing her at all.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company