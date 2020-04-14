Elderly woman gets massive beer delivery after plea goes viral

Pennsylvania native Olive Veronesi was down to her last 12 cans of beer last week — and she went viral asking for more with a cheeky white board message. On Monday, the 93-year-old's plea was answered when 150 cans of Coors Light were delivered to her doorstep.

The Seminole, Pennsylvania, resident is staying home during the coronavirus pandemic and is unable to pick up more beer herself. So, a relative of hers snapped a photo of her asking for additional supplies, by holding up a dry erase board that read: "I need more beer," reports CBS Pittsburgh. In the photo, Veronesi is smiling wide and holding a can of Coors Light behind a closed glass door.

"I have a beer every night," Veronesi told the TV station. "Something to relax, you know, I think it's nice — something for a young lady."

The image was posted to Facebook by CBS Pittsburgh on Thursday and Veronesi's relatable message quickly spread online. The image was shared more than 51,000 times and got thousands of comments as of Tuesday.

And the message luckily reached the right people — namely the Molson Coors Beverage Company, the maker of Coors Light. "Olive asked, and beer is on its way!" the Coors Light Twitter account posted Sunday night. And the brand kept its promise by delivering 150 cans of beer Monday.

"When we saw Olive's message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan," a Molson Coors spokesperson told CBS News. "Even in the pre-COVID era, we would've been thrilled to fulfill Olive's request. But in this moment, during these unusual times, bringing a little bit of joy to someone's day is the least we can do."

Veronesi was thrilled by the delivery, and even updated her dry erase board to read: "Got more beer!"

Olive Veronesi smiles with her new stock of beer and updated viral dry erase board sign. CBS Pittsburgh

"I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it's good for you, as long as you don't overdo it," Veronesi told CBS Pittsburgh when she received the delivery.

If she ever runs out again, Molson Coors said it has her covered. "We're starting out with plenty of Coors Light," said the Molson Coors spokesperson. "But we've also let Olive and her family know that they have a standing offer for more Coors Light whenever they're ready for a restock."



