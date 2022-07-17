Elderly woman killed in alligator attacks on Florida golf course

An elderly woman in Florida died after falling into a pond and being attacked by alligators there.

On the evening of Friday, July 15, authorities reported that the woman was attacked by two alligators near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club located in Englewood, Florida.

WFLA, an NBC affiliate in Tampa Bay, Florida, reported that the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman had initially fallen into the pond at the golf course and had difficulty staying afloat in the water, which is when the alligators appeared.

The sheriff’s office said that an initial call regarding the incident was placed around 7:47 p.m, though the official time of the incident still has not been determined.

According to WBBH, an NBC affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida, the sheriff's office said that the woman’s body was seen being dragged by an alligator. She was found dead at the scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) also responded to the incident and removed both of the alligators from the pond on the premises. WPTV, an NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida, reported that officials from FWC said that one of the alligators was nearly nine feet long and the second alligator was just over seven and a half feet long.

An investigation is still ongoing, as the woman’s identity and manner of death are still unknown.

TODAY has reached out to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for more details, but did not hear back at the time this article was published.

