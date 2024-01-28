Elderly woman killed in fire in Garfield Ridge
An elderly woman is dead after a fire broke out at a home on the city's Southwest Side.
An elderly woman is dead after a fire broke out at a home on the city's Southwest Side.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to make the Super Bowl.
Lamar Jackson showed off another skill on Sunday.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills to a 6-1 finish to win the AFC East.
These guys are dealing.
The world wants to build more nuclear power plants as a way to solve the climate crisis. One problem: Uranium, used to power those plants, is in short supply.
Tightening consumer wallets are no match for McDonald's value appeal.
These are the best mpg cars that run just on gas. You won't find any hybrids or EVs in this list, and many are quite affordable.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
In this edition, I’m going to look at Brex’s latest round of layoffs, the state of fintech investing in 2023 and more! For spend management startup Brex, this was the case for its employee headcount. As things have come down to earth, Brex is attempting a reset, announcing this week it cut 282 employees, or nearly 20% of its staff, in a restructuring.
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.
A warm winter means an early return for wool-munching pests.
Donald Trump wants to apply "universal baseline tariffs" of 10% that would apply to most foreign products coming into the US. Richard Nixon tried the same thing more than five decades ago.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
'Holds all of my heavy skincare and body care!' shared one of over 9,000 five-star fans.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
Southwest is the latest airline to stock naloxone, sold over the counter as Narcan.
The average Black household could afford just 7% of listings for sale last year. The figure was 10% for Latinos.
Lawmakers are inching closer to a deal on a bipartisan tax package that would temporarily restore some popular business tax breaks. But experts are split on the effectiveness of the business credits.