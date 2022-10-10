Elderly woman mauled to death by Dogo Argentino dogs while on morning walk in California

An elderly Asian woman was mauled to death by a pair of large dogs in San Bernardino County, California, last week.

Soon Han, 80, was out for a morning walk on Friday when two Dogo Argentinos attacked her near the intersection of Vinton Street and Mesa Road in Baldy Mesa.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived after 11 a.m. and found Han unresponsive along the roadway. She had suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dogo Argentino is a large, white and muscular breed of canine that was primarily developed in Argentina from the extinct Cordoba fighting dog. The American Kennel Club, which exclusively registers purebred dogs, describes it as a pack-hunting dog that possesses “the strength, intelligence and quick responsiveness of a serious athlete.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pair of dogs were from a nearby residence. San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control took the dogs into custody.

The dogs’ owner was reportedly cooperating with the investigation. In a press release, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the animals “will be held until the investigation is complete and a vicious dog hearing takes place.”

Spokesperson Mara Rodriguez reportedly said the department has no information on how the dogs got free. It is also unknown whether Animal Control had responded to calls about them in the past.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy C. Fox at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at (760) 552-6800 or the Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

