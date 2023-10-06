Elderly woman pushed down and robbed in busy Kennewick shopping center

An elderly woman was knocked down and robbed on Friday afternoon in a shopping plaza off Highway 395 in Kennewick.

The robbery led to an extensive neighborhood search by Kennewick police and an arrest of a suspect near Bruneau Place.

The woman was reportedly attacked near the REI store in Highlands Center, at Ely Street and Clearwater Avenue about 2 p.m. by a man who appeared to be living on the streets, according to dispatch reports.

It was not immediately known if the woman was hurt or what was stolen.

Police were able to track the suspect into an apartment complex at 2604 Bruneau Place, and a police dog was called in to help searching the area, according to initial reports.

Officers reportedly arrested a suspect about about 2:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.