Elderly woman pushed down and robbed in busy Kennewick shopping center

Cameron Probert
·1 min read
An elderly woman was knocked down and robbed on Friday afternoon in a shopping plaza off Highway 395 in Kennewick.

The robbery led to an extensive neighborhood search by Kennewick police and an arrest of a suspect near Bruneau Place.

The woman was reportedly attacked near the REI store in Highlands Center, at Ely Street and Clearwater Avenue about 2 p.m. by a man who appeared to be living on the streets, according to dispatch reports.

It was not immediately known if the woman was hurt or what was stolen.

A man is accused of pushing down a woman and robbing her outside of a Kennewick shopping plaza.

Police were able to track the suspect into an apartment complex at 2604 Bruneau Place, and a police dog was called in to help searching the area, according to initial reports.

Officers reportedly arrested a suspect about about 2:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

