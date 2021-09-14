Elderly woman in Queens fights back against Bible thief

A 77-year-old woman fought back against her attacker in broad daylight in Queens, New York City, on Sunday before the man successfully stole her purse and Bible.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a Star Wars jacket and baseball cap as he punched the elderly woman in the face. The suspect then grabbed her purse and Bible and shoved her multiple times. The woman fought back in self-defense, but the man ultimately overpowered her.

A tweet from the NYPD on Tuesday asked that any tips or information on the suspect be sent to them via direct message or through a phone call. They also attached a 17-second video of the robbery.

The woman was not seriously injured but had cuts on her hands. She was evaluated further by EMS but refused additional medical treatment, according to the New York Post.

The suspect is still on the loose as of Tuesday afternoon.

