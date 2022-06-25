Elderly woman repeatedly stabbed in downtown Fresno. She was rushed to the emergency room

Anthony Galaviz
·1 min read

A woman in her 60s was stabbed several times around 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Fresno.

The stabbing took place inside an apartment complex near Divisadero Street and College Avenue, Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

Fresno Police detained a woman in her 40s, who is believed to be responsible for the attack.

The elderly woman was repeatedly stabbed in the upper and lower body.

What led up to the stabbing was not immediately known, but Ruiz said there was a disturbance “between two individuals and some how at some point there was a knife involved.”

“We don’t know how that happened or why it happened,” Ruiz said. “We’re trying to determine that.

“There was a significant amount of blood inside the apartment complex.”

A weapon, however, was recovered as police continue to investigate the incident.

The stabbed elderly woman was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where she was in serious condition.

Streets were blocked off at Divisadero between San Pablo to Blackstone Avenue.

