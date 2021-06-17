Elderly woman scammed out of nearly $50,000

Jun. 16—TUPELO — Scam artists posing as computer technicians stole nearly $50,000 from an 81-year-old woman last month.

Jeff Davis, whose mother resides in a Lee County nursing facility, said scammers over a period of weeks repeatedly drained money from his mother's savings account.

"My mother got an email from someone who said they were with the Geek Squad wanting to charge her account to renew her subscription," Davis said. "She called them to say she didn't have a subscription. The guy told her that was fine, he just needed access to her computer to take off their software."

She gave them access to her computer remotely. Once inside her computer, the hacker found unsecured banking information and started making deductions from her savings account.

From May 6 through early June, the scammers made more than 20 transactions. There were only four large wire transfers, the rest were smaller transfers of $500 using a cellphone app, such as Venmo. In total, more than $49,000 was stolen from the victim's account.

In addition to filing police reports and working with his mother's bank, Davis has also reached out to the Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office for possible assistance.

Since it involved a savings account that was not checked on a regular basis, the victim didn't even know about the theft. It only came to light last week after the victim fell and was unable to use her phone. A friend used the victim's phone to contact her son, who lives out of state, and noticed some suspicious texts.

"Nobody on the staff at Generations Senior Living had any idea the crime had taken place," Davis said. "She hadn't shared it with anyone. I found about it Friday and did some detective work over the weekend."

In many scam cases, the criminals will make a quick deduction and wait. If the initial deduction doesn't raise any suspicions, they will make more.

Story continues

Davis said in this case, it appears the scammers stayed in contact with the victim for more than a month.

"They kept calling and stayed in contact, I guess to make sure she wasn't suspicious of them," Davis said.

william.moore@djournal.com