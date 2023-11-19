Elderly woman suspected of bank theft: Parma PD

*The above video is a recent story about a scam warning from the IRS*

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly woman is suspected of identity and bank theft, according to the Parma Police Department.

Police said a Brook Park resident had her identity stolen and money was unlawfully removed from her bank account in Parma on October 20, 2023.

“The pictured elderly female is the suspect in this case, and she is responsible for a similar crime in Eastlake,” police said.

If you recognize her, police ask that you please contact detectives at (440) 887-7316.

