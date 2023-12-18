This elderly woman went missing in Charlotte nine days ago. Have you seen her?

Charlotte police detectives are still searching for an elderly New York City woman who went missing in Charlotte nine days ago.

Nancy Brown, 79, was last seen around midnight on Dec. 9 by her family around the 7000 block of Neuhoff Lane.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says Brown, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, may have taken a Greyhound bus to Brooklyn. If so, she may have passed through the following stops:

Wilmington

Raleigh

Richmond, VA

Union Station, Washington, DC

New York City, Midtown 31st St and 8th Ave.; Chinatown at 28th St.; NYC Port Authority

Brown is a 5-8, 140-pound Black female. She has brown eyes and gray hair that’s balding on top. She was possibly wearing a dark shirt with dark pants, a teal jacket, a white hat and black sneakers when she disappeared.

Police are asking residents and businesses around WT Harris, Sugar Creek Road and Brown Road and David Cox Road and Davis Lake Parkways to check security camera footage for Dec. 9 between midnight and 6 a.m.

If you have seen Brown or have any information about her disappearance, call 911.