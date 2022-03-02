Elderly woman's caretaker accused of using credit card for personal gain

SUDBURY — The arrest of a Clinton woman accused of stealing her elderly client's credit card and running up more than $5,000 worth of charges should be a reminder to residents to fully vet someone before hiring them to care for an elderly relative, authorities said.

Police arrested the 41-year-old woman on Monday after an investigation, police spokesman Lt. John Perodeau said.

The suspect was hired by the 86-year-old victim’s family to help do odd jobs for the woman, such as grocery shopping, some care issues, picking up medication and other duties.

One day, the suspect was given authorization to use the victim’s credit card to pay for their medication, but she never returned the card, Perodeau said.

Instead, the suspect is alleged to have used the credit card multiple times to pay for items for herself, including at a hair salon, purchasing MoneyGrams and to get gas, the lieutenant said.

After an investigation, police arrested the woman Monday morning at her home. They charged her with larceny of a credit card; improper use of a credit card of more than $1,200; and larceny from a person older than 60.

Perodeau said there are several tips to help try to prevent something like this from happening.

“When hiring, it helps to do a very good reference check on the individual,” he said, noting that the suspect in this case was not hired from an agency. “Call some of their former employers. Also, try to hire from agencies, legitimate agencies, and not rely on word of mouth.”

Perodeau also suggested making purchases for medication or groceries on the phone or online, then have the employee pick them up.

“You never have to give them the credit card at all,” he said.

At her arraignment Monday in Framingham District Court, the suspect was released without bail. She is due back on May 12 for a pretrial conference.

