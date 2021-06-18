UPDATE: Elderly woman's death was 'unnatural,' circumstances remain shrouded

Jun. 18—JANESVILLE — The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department on Friday identified the elderly woman who died an "unnatural death" in the town of Center earlier this week.

Still, the Rock County Sheriff's Office is still keeping information on the death, reported Monday, June 14, under wraps.

The woman was Kathleen N. Beggs, 97.

The sheriff's office issued a news release Friday, saying it "anticipates releasing additional information related to this investigation sometime next week."

As previously reported, a relative of the woman is being held as a "person of interest" in the case. The news release said that person is being held in the Rock County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Deputies were called to the residence in the 11000 block of West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center at 5:31 a.m. June 14.

Detectives and other personal were then called to the scene for "a complex violent" death investigation, the sheriff's office reported earlier.

"We wish to reiterate there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community," the release states.

The medical examiner's department is still handling additional testing, although a forensic autopsy happened Wednesday in Dane County.

This story may be updated Friday.