Elderly New York City woman robbed, sexually assaulted while in bed: NYPD

A New York City man allegedly broke into an elderly woman home, sexually assaulted her and robbed her before taking off with her bank card and personal identification number (PIN).

According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), on Thursday, March 23 at approximately 9:20 p.m. David Salas, 45, broke into a 73-year-old woman's home in the Bronx.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers released a close up image of 45-year-old David Salas.

The elderly victim awoke to Salas in her bed and on top of her, demanding her bank information.

Authorities say that Salas touched the victim's breasts and proceeded to sexually assault her, before fleeing the location with her bank card and PIN.

Following the assault, the NYPD released a close up image of the Salas, who was wearing a blue jacket, blue hat, black pants with a green stripe and black sneakers.

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle. Officers arrested Salas on Monday, March 27 for trespassing into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her.

On Monday evening, police arrested Salas. He faces eight different charges including burglary, criminal trespass, forcible touching, grand larceny, menacing, sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and trespassing.

Anyone with information about this incident asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.