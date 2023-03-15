Elders (ASX:ELD) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Elders (ASX:ELD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Elders Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Elders has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Elders achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 35% to AU$3.4b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Elders Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Elders insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$106k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Elders insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$24m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Elders Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Elders' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Elders (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

