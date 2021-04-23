Elders to be charged with capital murder in shooting death of Burleson woman

Apr. 22—A week after the death of a 61-year-old Burleson woman, Jerry Don Elders of Burleson will be charged with murder.

Elders is set to appear in 413th District Judge Bill Bosworth's court at 9 a.m. Friday as county prosecutors seek capital murder charges.

The capital murder charges are in addition to Elders' previous charges: aggravated assault against a public servant and possession of a controlled substance. His bond for those charges is over $1 million.

About 4:15 a.m. April 14, Burleson police officer Joshua Lott made a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive, near Burleson High School.

The stop was made for a defective taillight or brake light, Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell said.

"As the officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side, he came up on the passenger window," Cordell said. "He observed a white male in the back seat, a female in the front seat. He tapped on the window to get them to roll the window down, at which time Elders immediately raised a hand gun and proceeded to fire multiple shots at our officer."

The shots came very quickly as the officer approached the window, he said.

"He had no warning, nowhere really to go," Cordell said.

Lott was transported by another officer to JPS. He was released from the hospital on Thursday evening. Multiple police agencies lined the parking lot as he exited John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. A caravan of patrol cars escorted him to his Burleson home.

Cordell said the car left the scene and turned south on John Jones Drive, which is also named Farm-to-Market Road 731.

The suspects started having vehicle trouble, Cordell said, and the vehicle caught on fire. They pulled over in the 700 block of John Jones Drive to abandon the vehicle, he said.

"The suspects then fled from that location and it is believed that one of the suspects went to a home in the 8000 block of County Road 802 and carjacked a resident at that location," Cordell said.

At about 8:44 a.m. JCSO dispatch received a phone call in reference to a Toyota Tacoma that crashed through the Joshua Police Department rear gate, a female had been dropped out of the vehicle and she had been shot.

The woman, later identified as Robin Waddell of Burleson, was transferred to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, where she was pronounced dead.

"We believe that the vehicle we released is her vehicle and that they stole that vehicle," Cordell said.

The vehicle was described as a silver Toyota Tacoma with license plates DKB6819.

A Blue Alert was issued, which alerts all North Texas police departments to be on the lookout for a suspect.

At about 1:29 p.m. that day, Texas Highway Patrol troopers found a vehicle matching the description of the one being driven by the suspect involved in the Burleson incident, according to Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.

The reported stolen silver Toyota pickup was traveling north on I-35 near Farm-to-Market Road 1306 in Cooke County.

Troopers turned on their emergency lights and attempted to stop the pickup, according to the release from Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The driver, identified as Elders, chose not to stop and continued north on I-35 before taking the Weaver Street exit.

Gainesville police officers were notified at about 1:30 p.m. that the reported stolen vehicle was possibly seen in the south part of Gainesville.

Officers responded to the area and located a silver 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup near Fairfield Street, GPD officials said.

Tackett said Elders abandoned the pickup on Shadowood Lane and fled.

A short time later, Elders was arrested near the area where the truck was found, according to a GPD release.

During the manhunt, Gainesville Junior High School was placed on lockdown, according to school officials. All students and staff were reported as safe.

Later Wednesday night, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Wayne Brewer at a property off County Road 804 in Burleson.

Brewer was in the vehicle with Elders, as well as an unidentified female, when Lott was shot.

Brewer is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury and theft. His bond was set at $250,000.

Both are being held at the Johnson County Jail.

Megan Gray-Hatfield from the Gainesville Daily Register contributed to this report.