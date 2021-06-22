Elders indicted for capital murder in connection with April shootings

Jun. 21—Grand jurors on Thursday indicted Jerry Don Elders, 39, on capital murder and other charges.

In addition to capital murder, grand jurors indicted Elders on a charge of burglary of a habitation, which includes a theft of a firearm charge, and a third indictment of aggravated assault of a police officer, which includes a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson County District Attorney Dale Hanna said that no date has been set for Elder's arraignment. Nor has a decision been made on whether to seek the death penalty or life in prison without parole should Elders be found guilty on the capital murder charge.

Elders remains at the Johnson County Jail in lieu of more than $2 million in bonds.

Elders' charges stem from the April 14 shooting of a Burleson police officer and the subsequent shooting death of a woman.

Burleson officer Joshua Lott, at 4:06 a.m. that day, conducted a traffic stop on a Mazda Tribute driven by Elders in the 1100 block of S.W. Hillside Drive.

Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell said the traffic stop was for a defective taillight.

Lott, who was driving a marked Burleson Police Department vehicle and wearing a Burleson police uniform, noticed a male driver later determined to be Elders, as well as a female in the front seat and another male in the back, as he approached the vehicle from the passenger side.

The woman in the front passenger seat leaned back as Elders displayed and fired a gun three times striking Lott in his chest twice and neck once before fleeing the scene, according to Elders' arrest warrant.

Cordell later said that Elders began firing at Lott immediately.

Rescue workers transported Lott to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he was treated and released on April 15. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies lined the parking lot upon his release and him and his family back to their home.

Burleson police at 4:23 a.m. April 14 discovered the Mazda driven by Elders on fire in the 700 block of S.W. John Jones Drive. The car sustained extensive burn damage, according to reports, but detectives salvaged a tool case containing several items of Elders' identification.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies later that day located the woman in the car who said she was present when Elders shot Lott and present when the Mazda caught fire.

Johnson County Dispatch later that same morning received word of a Toyota Tacoma owned by Burleson resident Robin Waddell.

The caller told dispatch that the Tacoma had driven through the rear parking lot gate of the Joshua Police Department and that a woman was laying near the police department's back door and appeared to be injured.

That caller and another witness told police the Tacoma left the scene driven by a man.

Rescue workers transported Waddell to Texas Health Huguley Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. that morning. She received gunshots wounds to her upper right arm and another to her back, according to reports.

Gainesville police took Elders into custody later that same day.

Elders, during a subsequent police interview, stated that he was the one who shot Lott, according to reports.

Elders, after his car caught fire, fled on foot towards a wooded area and located a feed truck on Waddell's property, which he entered and fell asleep in.

When confronted by Waddell later that morning, Elders pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to the truck, according to reports.

After Waddell told Elders she could not find the keys to the truck he demanded that she drive him in her Tacoma and "drop him off somewhere or take him somewhere," according to reports.

Waddell, while driving on Main Street in Joshua, "intentionally" drove her Tacoma through the closed gates of the Joshua Police Department, according to reports. Elders later told police that he panicked and shot Waddell twice as she was getting out of the truck, after which he slid into the driver's seat and fled the scene.

Police later recovered a Smith and Wesson /38 Special 5-shot revolver fro the front driver's seat floorboard area of Waddell's truck, according to reports.