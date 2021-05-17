Eldorado Gold Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.65 per share and the market cap of $2.1 billion, Eldorado Gold stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Eldorado Gold is shown in the chart below.


Because Eldorado Gold is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 31.2% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Eldorado Gold has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.03, which is worse than 71% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Eldorado Gold at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Eldorado Gold is fair. This is the debt and cash of Eldorado Gold over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Eldorado Gold has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1 billion and earnings of $0.67 a share. Its operating margin is 25.93%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Eldorado Gold is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Eldorado Gold over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Eldorado Gold is 31.2%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 72.3%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Eldorado Gold's ROIC is 3.52 while its WACC came in at 8.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Eldorado Gold is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Eldorado Gold stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

