Eldorado Hotel evacuated after false shooting report

Oct. 14—Santa Fe police evacuated Eldorado Hotel downtown for about an hour Saturday afternoon to investigate what turned out to be a false report of a mass shooting.

Someone called police around 1 p.m. Saturday to say there was an active shooter in the hotel. The caller falsely claimed several people had been shot, said police Lt. Roberto Rodriguez.

Police cleared the scene and swept the first and second floors of the hotel and surrounding area, Rodriguez said. Police reopened the area around 1:45 p.m., he said.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not identified the caller, he said.