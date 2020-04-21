ELEARNINGFORCE International Expands North American Operations

Provider of LMS365 announces new acquisition and strategic hire to further growth trajectory

AARHUS, Denmark, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEARNINGFORCE International (EFI), provider of the LMS365 learning platform for Microsoft Office 365, is rapidly expanding in North America, the company announced today. With half of the company's global business already generated in North America, the company is acquiring new learning management operations in the U.S. and making strategic hires to further this growth trajectory.

ELEARNINGFORCE provides LMS365, the only learning platform built directly into Microsoft Office 365 to enable businesses to optimize workforce learning and development. To build the company's operations and distributions in the North American market, the company has acquired the learning management operations of Immersion Technology Services.

For the past four years, Immersion Technology Services has worked with ELEARNINGFORCE as the primary distributor and implementor of LMS365 in North America. Christopher Rousset, who oversaw Immersion Technology Services' LMS365 practice, will serve as ELEARNINGFORCE's regional director for the Americas.

Lars Vestergaard, CEO, ELEARNINGFORCE, said: "As more and more businesses shift to digital channels, many are challenged to help learners find the training they need, identify training they might need, and ensure participation in the training employees are required to complete. LMS665 is a gamechanger for organizations today. This acquisition and the addition of Christopher to our team will enable us to build on a track record of success and continue to help our customers unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency in their workforce."

Christopher Rousset, regional director for the Americas, ELEARNINGFORCE, said: "Having worked as a partner for EFI since 2011, I am looking forward to leveraging the knowledge accumulated over this period to maximize LMS365's growth potential in some of the most exciting and dynamic markets. Key to this growth is further developing our partner network in order to extend our reach across the Americas region."

