Elect a speaker already

House Republicans will hold a candidate forum on Monday evening to hear from prospective speakers. Also in the news: The war between Israel and Hamas has heightened security concerns in Jewish, Israeli and Palestinian-linked communities across the United States. What to know about fentanyl poisonings on college campuses.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. Here's how to pause anxiety-inducing "full-plate" thinking.

Here's all the news to know this Monday.

Cut it out, Americans tell the House

The soap opera that has consumed members of Congress for nearly three weeks over electing a new speaker is testing the patience of the voters who sent them to Washington, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds. An overwhelming 67% say the House should elect a speaker as soon as possible, as decisions loom on wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine and legislation to prevent a government shutdown next month. In a political world where bipartisanship is the exception, there is a broad consensus on this. By double-digit margins, the idea of electing a speaker − and fast − was endorsed not only among Democrats, but also Republicans and independents. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Following Monday's forum , House Republicans will hold another internal vote to determine a nominee on Tuesday.

With another election cycle underway, officials aim to quell fears of voter fraud.

Second aid convoy arrives in Gaza as Israel expands attack

While President Joe Biden has firmly proclaimed support for Israel in its war against Hamas, the Biden administration is also showing deep commitment to aiding the civilian population of the war-battered Gaza Strip.

Intensified military actions by Israel came as a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid that was scheduled to make its way into Gaza from Egypt for a second day finally arrived late Sunday after a long delay. U.N. relief chief Martin Griffiths said 14 trucks, six fewer than the previous day, reached Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

The Israeli military ramped up its reach Sunday, striking targets in Syria, the West Bank and Gaza amid growing concerns the war will spread more widely across the Middle East. The strikes overnight and into Monday came as Israel is widely expected to launch a ground offensive in Gaza.

Israel has barred fuel from crossing into Gaza out of fears it will end up in the hands of the Hamas militant group. The U.N. agency responsible for Palestinians says it only has three days of fuel stocks left to meet critical needs.

The United States is ready to protect American forces or personnel in the Middle East, U.S. officials said. Their warnings come as the State Department has ordered all non-essential personnel at the embassy in Iraq to leave the country because of the heightened tensions in the region.

Related: I'm a Palestinian American. I almost gave up hope people will see the humanity in us. Sign up here for USA TODAY's Israel-Hamas war newsletter.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Synagogue leader fatally stabbed in Detroit

The stabbing death of a synagogue president in Detroit does not appear to have been motivated by antisemitism, the city's police chief said Sunday. Samantha Woll was found dead with multiple stab wounds near her home Saturday.Mourners attended a funeral service Sunday afternoon for Woll, 40, whose killing was decried by religious leaders and public officials nationwide. Worried about local attacks, leaders in many areas have increased security and urged community members to be vigilant. Read more

Child's fatal stabbing; rise in antisemitism: Here's how Israel-Hamas war is fueling hate.

Here's the truth about fentanyl deaths among college students

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid prescribed for severe pain management. It’s up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just 2 milligrams — an amount small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil — can be lethal. Because it’s so potent, fentanyl is often added to other drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, making them cheaper and more dangerous, particularly for teens, college students and other young adults. At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, three active students and an alum have died of “fentanyl poisoning” in the last two years. Read more

These former HBCU students owed their college nearly $10 million. The debt was just erased.

Quick hits

Things NFL Week 7 taught us: It's a tight end's world

The fourth Sunday of October marked “National Tight Ends Day,” and the Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews tried to steal the spotlight early on by hauling in a pair of touchdowns in a surprising 38-6 dismantling of the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. But Andrews was merely keeping the seat warm for National Tight End of the Year – for so many reasons – Travis Kelce, who was instrumental in the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-17 defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce finished with 12 catches for 179 yards and a TD, doing the bulk of his damage in the first half. Read more

Looking ahead: The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are missing key players ahead of a Monday Night Football clash.

Here's why flag football is becoming so popular with kids.

No fighting! NFL issues memo warning of ''significant'' punishment for scuffles.

Photo of the day: Taylor-Swift-football was back and oh so cheery

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs tight end and rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce during the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Swift was spotted wearing a festive, red Chiefs sweater and a bracelet featuring Kelce's team number 87 for her game-day attire. Swift cheered alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the pair teamed up for a celebratory handshake. Read more

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Elect a speaker already