Elected auditor ineligible to serve, Snyder County DA says

Jan. 7—MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County District Attorney Michael Pieucuch is taking legal action to toss an elected auditor from the role due to a prior criminal conviction.

Piecuch filed papers in county court this morning to remove John-Robert E. Wood, 35, of Port Trevorton, as auditor in Union Township citing his 2007 theft by receiving stolen property conviction in Susquehanna County.

Wood was elected on Nov. 2 but Piecuch said he's ineligible to hold public office due to the criminal conviction.

"In early December, Wood was notified in writing that this action would be taken unless he submitted in writing to the Snyder County Board of Elections that he was declining the office of auditor for Union Township. To date, Wood has not done so," said Piecuch in the court filing.

— MARCIA MOORE