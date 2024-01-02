Elected officials sworn in

Jan. 2—A new year is here, and it brings with it a slightly different Kokomo City Council.

All nine City Council members and second-term Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore were sworn in Monday morning to new four-year terms. Howard County judges Doug Tate and Lynn Murray conducted the ceremony, which was held in the first floor council chambers at City Hall.

Republicans maintain a commanding 8-1 majority on the City Council and control the mayor's office, but the City Council looks a bit different than four years ago when the GOP swept the city races due to the death of Lynn Rudolph, this year's primary elections and a high number of resignations over the last four years.

Some resignations were due to scandal, including Greg Jones after his past anti-Muslim Facebook posts came to light. Others, such as Cindy Sanders, were due to health reasons, while some were just plain odd; Jason Acord after it was realized he didn't live in the district he was elected to represent.

The last four years, to many on the City Council, served as a learning experience on all of what the job entails. That includes approving the city's annual budget but also rezoning of properties and enacting new city laws.

In the latter, no decision brought more controversy than the rezoning of the property at 3109 W. Sycamore St. to make way for an affordable housing complex aimed at housing, in part, Garden Square residents.

Other notable laws enacted by the City Council include limiting the use of fireworks in city limits except for a handful of days and new architectural standards and other requirements for new self-storage facilities, gas stations and convenience stores and small box discount stores.

That all said, local Republicans are starting the new year optimistic about the city's future, including Councilman Ray Collins, R-district 3, who has spent the last two years as the board's president.

"I feel stronger going into these four years knowing I've learned a little bit, but I still have a lot to go," he said. "I'm optimistic about where the city of Kokomo is going and its growth, which is happening very, very fast. I think we got the right people in place, with the (Moore) administration and the great people he puts in place."

DEMOCRATS REGAIN A SEAT

Held out of city politics for four years, the Howard County Democratic Party once again has representation on the City Council.

Bob Stephenson, D-district 2, was sworn in Monday in a separate ceremony at The Radish Market & Cafe, 115 W. Sycamore St. Stephenson defeated Republican Joni DeLon in November's election; it was the first contested election a local Democrat has won in a number of years.

Stephenson said he chose to hold his swearing in ceremony at a local business because he wants his tenure to be focused on supporting local businesses.

"One of the things I want to do is encourage people to support local businesses, like The Radish," he said. "That (small business) is what makes Kokomo, Kokomo. We can get every chain to come into town, and it looks just like McGalliard in Muncie or Scatterfield in Anderson, and that's okay, but I think it's really important we support and encourage local businesses."

Stephenson also said he chose to run because of the growth Kokomo is expected to see in the coming years, in large part to the two multibillion electric vehicle plants, and the big decisions that come with that growth.

Because of two EV plants and the several other businesses looking to locate to Kokomo, the City Council has and is expected to continue to vote on notable rezoning requests for both new businesses and new housing developments.

Stephenson said he would like the City Council and the city to create and execute a plan when it comes to all that development.

"What I don't want to see is unlimited sprawl," he said.

While Stephenson will be the lone Democrat on the City Council and that may lead him to have some some disagreements on certain issues with his fellow board members, he doesn't see the red vs blue dichotomy becoming much of an issue over the next four years.

"They want what's best for Kokomo, and I want what's best for Kokomo, so my feeling is I want to go in there and make this the best City Council it can be," he said. "I look forward to working with them."

HOWARD COUNTY'S NEW JUDGE

Howard County's newest judge was also sworn in Monday.

Rebecca Vent will now take over the bench in Superior Court 2. Vent was chosen by Gov. Eric Holcomb after former Superior Court 2 Judge Brant Parry announced his resignation earlier this year.

Vent will serve for at least the end of Parry's term, which goes through the end of this year. Vent told the Tribune she plans on filing her candidacy for the Republican nomination this month and that she feels serving as a county judge will be a good way to end her long legal career.

"I grew up around lawyers and have always had great respect for judges, and when this opportunity became available, I wanted to apply for it and make my family proud and serve the Kokomo community."

Vent previously operated a private practice, was a part-time deputy prosecutor for the Howard County Prosecutor's Office, the attorney for the Kokomo School Corporation and since 2012 she has worked as a part-time public defender for Children in Need of Services (CHINS) cases.

She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Ohio Northern University.

As for Parry, he has taken a job as a part-time public defender and will also operate his own private practice at the law firm of Noel Law.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.