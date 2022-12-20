Elected Uniontown city treasurer charged for allegedly stealing over $100K in taxpayer funds

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office filed charges against the elected treasurer of the city of Uniontown for allegedly stealing $106,000 in taxpayer money while she was in office.

According to the attorney general’s office, the Uniontown City Council launched an investigation in early 2021 after more than a dozen taxpayers received delinquency notices despite having already paid their taxes.

Officials said a grand jury investigation determined that Antoinette Hodge, who was elected treasurer in 2019, had taken the money for her own personal gain.

Officials also said that staff at the city’s treasurer’s office testified that multiple changes were made under Hodge’s leadership, including Hodge taking over filling out deposit slips, taking over as the sole person reviewing tax account information and eliminating other checks and balances within the treasurer’s office.

The investigation further determined that, during this time period, Hodge took numerous costly vacations and spent tens of thousands of dollars each year on gambling.

“The defendant is a public official entrusted to oversee city funds with integrity and accountability,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Instead, she is accused of stealing from taxpayers to enrich herself. My office will investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their position of power for their own financial gain.”

Hodge has been charged with

theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, misapplication of entrusted property, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and perjury.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Wingstop set to open several new locations in Pittsburgh region Beaver County school goes virtual as at least 50 students ill with similar symptoms 2 arrested after SWAT called to Pittsburgh home VIDEO: Navigating the holidays while in addiction recovery DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts