    Advertisement

    Election 2020: 89 articles to teach you about how American elections really work

    The Conversation
    <span class="caption">How did the U.S. political system get the way it did?</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/photo/bronze-eagle-with-flag-royalty-free-image/172183035" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jsmith/iStock/Getty Images Plus">jsmith/iStock/Getty Images Plus</a></span>
    How did the U.S. political system get the way it did? jsmith/iStock/Getty Images Plus

    Editors’ note: In a world transformed by a pandemic, few of the fundamentals in Americans’ lives – schools, jobs, even how to shop for groceries – have remained the same. The same is true with the election, where the most basic of the institution’s elements – how, where and when to vote, among them – have changed.

    When The Conversation US’s politics editors met to figure out how to provide readers with coverage that would be useful and informative, the approach was clear: a civics lesson. Over the course of roughly 100 articles, our scholars have explained how the U.S. election system works, retold the history of how it got that way and examined what effects and significance those mechanisms have for the nation today.

    Here, our team has collected all of these articles, divided thematically, from the very beginning of campaigning through what happens after Election Day itself.

    A candidate elbow-bumping a voter in a restaurant
    A candidate elbow-bumping a voter in a restaurant

    Campaigning

    Basic elements of political campaigning

    Campaigning in a pandemic

    Campaign tactics

    A graphic showing text notifications.
    A graphic showing text notifications.

    Political conventions

    Money in politics

    Candidates’ debates

    Media and public perception

    President Elizabeth Keane, played by actress Elizabeth Marvel, stands at a podium in an episode of 'Homeland.'
    President Elizabeth Keane of ‘Homeland’ is a craven politician who has a ruinous tenure in office. Showtime

    Polling

    Vice presidential and Cabinet picks

    International perspectives

    A man stands at an outdoor voting booth.
    A man stands at an outdoor voting booth.

    The process of voting

    History of voting

    Voter suppression

    Many voters face obstacles

    Specific voting groups and blocs

    Asian Americans leave a polling palce
    Asian Americans leave a polling palce

    How to vote

    A polling place in a public building with booths and voters.
    A polling place in a public building with booths and voters.

    Voting in person

    Voting by mail

    Mailed ballots sit in a box.
    Mailed ballots sit in a box.
    A woman looks at papers.
    A woman looks at papers.

    Aftermath

    Electoral College

    Election integrity

    A white sign with red text that says 'Every Vote Counts.'
    Every vote counts – but what does it mean when election results go to court? Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

    Potential for violence

    Who decides the outcome?

    The floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1993.
    The floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1993.

    How it all ends

    This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts.

    Read more:


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.