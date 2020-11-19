Election 2020 live updates: Georgia to release recount results; Biden, Harris to speak with governors

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week as states prepare to finish certifying their vote counts after President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the hard-fought presidential race. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take office in January.

Trump's lawyers, including Giuliani, to hold news conference

President Donald Trump's lawyers will address reporters Thursday about their various challenges to Joe Biden's election victory, despite a lack of court victories and skepticism from the legal community.

Rudy Giuliani, the president's lead lawyer, and Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser, will hold a mid-day news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In promoting the event, Trump tweeted his lawyers are "on a very clear and viable path to victory," but few if any outside legal analysts believe that. No judge has agreed with the Trump campaign's claims of voters fraud.

Biden has built up leads of thousands of votes in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia, and the Trump team's legal challenges don't involve enough votes to overturn the results.

– David Jackson

Biden and Harris will meet with governors

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold a virtual meeting the National Governors Association's executive committee on Thursday.

The NGA's executive committee includes both Republican and Democratic governors, including Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y.; Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Charlie Baker, R-Mass.; Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; and Gary Herbert, R-Utah.

– Sean Rossman

Georgia nears completion of hand recount; no more uncounted ballots found

Election officials in Georgia say they are on track to finish their weeklong hand recount of the presidential race, with results released by noon Thursday.

Election administrators have finished recounting the 5 million ballots cast in the race for president, but 21 of the state’s 159 counties are still inputting their data, Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager, said Wednesday.

These include some of the state’s largest counties, such as Fayette, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Cheatham.

“We’re still in good shape on getting to our intention, which was to meet the midnight tonight deadline,” Sterling said Wednesday. “By noon tomorrow is our goal to have the audit report out to everyone.”

He said the past day of auditing found no more uncounted ballots like earlier in the week.

President-elect Joe Biden, who initially led President Donald Trump in Georgia by 14,196 votes, saw his lead narrow to 12,781 votes after officials identified uncounted ballots in four counties. Each was the result of human error.

Georgia must certify its election results Friday by state law, which required an audit be conducted before votes are certified. The recounting began last Friday. After certification, the Trump campaign is expected to ask for another recount, which is allowed because the race is decided by less than 0.5%.

Trump has leveled baseless claims of voter fraud in Georgia and other battleground states he lost as he refuses to concede in the election he lost to Biden.

Earlier in the week, local election administrators found a memory card from a scanning machine that wasn’t uploaded in Floyd County, leaving 2,600 ballots uncounted and giving Trump a net gain of 778 votes. Failure to upload a memory card in Walton County gave Trump another 176 votes. Trump got another net-gain of 449 because of 2,755 uncounted early ballots in Fayette County. Biden gained a net of 28 votes because of uncounted ballots in Douglas County.

Besides the changes in the four counties that failed to count all votes, the secretary of state’s office said results from the machine vote – not the manual recount – will remain the state’s official tally in the presidential race that will be certified Friday. State officials have said they expect Biden to remain the winner after the recount is complete.

– Joey Garrison

President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sen. Chuck Grassley says he's 'symptom-free' one day after testing positive for coronavirus

One day after testing positive for the coronavirus, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he's "symptom-free" and continues to feel good.

"I remain symptom free & in isolation. I continue to feel good Thx for all the messages of encouragement & prayers," Grassley wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Grassley, who announced Tuesday evening he had tested positive for the virus, is isolating himself at his Washington, D.C.-area house on his doctor's orders.

At 87, he is the Senate's oldest serving Republican and the Senate president pro tempore, making him third in line of succession for the presidency after Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He was first elected to the Senate in 1980. He is the second-oldest serving U.S. senator after Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California who is also 87, but a few months older.

– Stephen Gruber-Miller

