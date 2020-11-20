Election 2020 live updates: Georgia election official says 'numbers don't lie', is set to certify Biden victory

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week as states prepare to finish certifying their vote counts after President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the hard-fought presidential race. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take office in January.

Be sure to refresh this page often to get the latest information on the election and the transition.

‘Numbers don’t lie’: Georgia secretary of state set to certify Joe Biden’s victory

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday “numbers don’t lie” as he prepared to certify election results that have President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes.

A manual recount of the election results, ordered by Raffensperger and released Thursday night, reaffirmed Biden won the state over President Donald Trump by 12,284 votes. By state law, the secretary of state must certify the results Friday.

Raffensperger, a Republican who has faced criticism from his own party amid the tight race, called himself “a proud Trump supporter” and said, “Like other Republicans, I’m disappointed our candidate didn't win Georgia’s electoral votes.

“Close elections sow mistrust. People feel their side was cheated. We saw this from the Democrats in 2018. And we see this from Republicans today,” he said.

“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people.”

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis demanded Georgia not certify the results as the Trump team continues to level baseless claims of voter fraud.

Under Georgia law, the certification of presidential electors now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican and Trump loyalist. He has until 5 p.m. EDT Saturday to certify.

Asked if the governor has seen evidence of widespread irregularities or vote fraud, spokesman Cody Hall told the Associated Press Kemp wants to wait until after Georgia certifies its election results.

Story continues

“At the end of that process, he will make a determination in his own mind if he’s seen anything of that nature,” Hall said.

The recounting, which began last Friday, found uncounted ballots in four counties that produced more votes for Trump, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the race.

If Kemp follows through on certification, the Trump campaign is expected to ask for another recount, which is allowed because the race is decided by less than 0.5%. That recount would be conducted by rescanning all paper ballots.

– Joey Garrison

Republican Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing "very mild symptoms."

"After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM," Scott said in a tweet, adding that he was "feeling good."

"I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC," Scott wrote. "I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others."

Scott joins a growing list of lawmakers who have contracted the coronavirus, including 87-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

– William Cummings

Biden and Harris to meet with Pelosi and Schumer

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday.

The Democratic congressional leaders will meet with Biden and Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, where the incoming administration has been receiving briefings from transition advisers and making policy pronouncements.

– Sean Rossman

President-elect Joe Biden speaks after a meeting with governors in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday. Biden said today he would not order a nationwide shutdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic despite a surge in cases.

Congressional Democrats demand briefing from GSA administrator

House and Senate Democrats wrote a letter to General Service Administration Administrator Emily Murphy, demanding she personally brief leadership on why the GSA has not started the transition process.

Letters from both Democratic House and Senate members request Murphy brief them by Monday regarding her “ongoing refusal to grant the Biden-Harris Transition Team access” to information, funding and services.

The House letter states they will then determine whether a hearing is necessary.

“Your actions in blocking transition activities required under the law are having grave effects, including undermining the orderly transfer of power, impairing the incoming Administration’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, hampering its ability to address our nation’s dire economic crisis, and endangering our national security,” the House members wrote.

President Donald Trump has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, baselessly claiming the election was stolen.

The GSA has not taken initial steps for transition, and has delayed millions of federal funding dollars and use of resources for the new administration.

The letter from Senate Democrats called the delay "unprecedented."

“We have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer,” the House members added. “As GSA Administrator, it is your responsibility to follow the law and assure the safety and well-being of the United States and its people — not to submit to political pressure to violate the law and risk the consequences.”

— Savannah Behrmann

Georgia recount results reaffirm Biden’s win

After a weeklong hand recount of Georgia’s presidential election results, the Georgia secretary of state's office reaffirmed Thursday night that President-elect Joe Biden won the state and its 16 electoral votes.

A "risk-limiting audit" found Biden won Georgia by 12,284 votes, a narrower margin than the 14,196-vote lead he held immediately following the election. Local election administrators identified uncounted ballots in four counties. Each was the result of human error.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who ordered the recount, said in a statement. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992. The state’s 16 electoral college votes represented a larger prize than several other battleground states, such as Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nevada.

The victory gave Biden 306 electoral college votes, 36 more than what is needed to win the White House.

Raffensperger intends to certify its election results Friday by state law, which required an audit be conducted before votes are certified. After certification, the Trump campaign is expected to ask for another recount, which is allowed because the race is decided by less than 0.5%. That recount would be conducted by rescanning all paper ballots.

– Joey Garrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election 2020 updates: Biden wins Georgia; Dems demand GSA briefing