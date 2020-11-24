Election 2020 live updates: Pennsylvania certifies election results finding Joe Biden the winner

USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week as states certify their vote counts after President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the hard-fought presidential race. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take office in January.

Trump touts market, avoids election in brief appearance

President Donald Trump touted the record 30,000-point milestone on the Dow Jones Industrial Average as a “sacred number” during a brief and sudden visit in the White House briefing room Tuesday.

The president took no questions during remarks that lasted under two minutes and never mentioned the election. He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence.

“We’ve never broken 30,000,” the president said. “That’s a sacred number – 30,000. Nobody thought they’d ever see it.”

Trump walked off the podium without responding to questions about whether he would concede the Nov. 3 election. His appearance came a day after his administration began the formal transition process to usher President-elect Joe Biden in office.

– John Fritze

Asian American lawmakers push for Asian Americans in Biden’s Cabinet

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus called on President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday to include Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in his Cabinet and administration as his transition team rolls out its first Cabinet picks.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., the caucus chairwoman, told reporters the Asian American community had “made a difference" in key battlegrounds across the country, and it was “worrisome that for the first time in 20 years, there may not be a single Asian American nominated to the Cabinet."

“We cannot ensure every communities having their needs met if they do not have a seat at the table,” she said.

She mentioned several potential Asian American contenders for Cabinet positions including:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., for Defense secretary

Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for secretary of Health and Human Services

California Labor Secretary Julie Su for secretary of Labor

Chief trade counsel of the House Ways and Means Committee Katherine Tai for United States Trade Representative

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang for Commerce secretary

The Caucus sent a letter to Biden on Nov. 21 urging him to include Asian Americans in his Cabinet, but had not yet received a response, Chu said. Biden's transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

– Nicholas Wu

Pennsylvania certifies election results finding Joe Biden the winner

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced his state certified its election results, ensuring that its 20 Electoral College votes will be awarded to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Today, @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States,” Wolf tweeted Tuesday morning. “As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

The certification took place as President Donald Trump and his legal team continue to challenge the results by alleging widespread fraud in Philadelphia without proof. Biden is leading Trump by more than 81,000 votes.

A Pennsylvania federal court on Saturday denied Trump's request to block certification of the state's election results to give his lawyers time to find evidence to support their claims of a fraudulent election system and improper ballot counting.

In scathing ruling, judge dismisses Trump campaign's effort to overturn election results in Pennsylvania

In a scathing ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann criticized the Trump campaign's lack of evidence to support its argument to potentially disenfranchise every voter in the commonwealth who cast a ballot – nearly 7 million.

That prompted Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA., a Trump supporter, to recognize Biden as the winner of the Keystone State in the Nov. 3 election.

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey said in a statement Saturday.

– Ledyard King and Kevin McCoy

Most Republicans would vote for Trump in 2024, poll says

Most Republican voters would vote for President Donald Trump in a 2024, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.

Asked who they would vote for if the 2024 Republican primary was held today, 53% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents said they would for Trump. Voters also said they would vote for Vice President Mike Pence, who came in second with 12%, and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. received 8% of support.

None of the other options, which included Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, received more than 4% of support from Republican voters.

The poll released Tuesday comes a day after Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, said she would give President-elect Joe Biden access to the transition funds and resources after withholding them from Biden and his team.

Trump tweeted his support for Murphy after her decision on Monday, also saying that “I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols and have told my team to do the same.”

The poll of nearly 2,000 voters occurred Nov. 21-23 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

Trump to take part in turkey pardon as GSA begins Biden transition

The White House turkey pardon on Tuesday is likely to garner attention as all eyes will be on President Donald Trump after the administrator of the General Services Administration said she would allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin his official transition.

The official turkey pardoning ceremony at 2 p.m. EDT will be the president's first public event in days. Trump has been mostly out of the public eye since losing the election earlier this month.

The GSA letter marked a formal recognition by the Trump administration that Biden won the Nov. 3 election, even though the president has refused to concede and continues to make baseless allegations of voter fraud.

In a pair of tweets, Trump took credit for Murphy's decision, saying he greenlit the transition because it was in the "best interest of our country." But he also said he would continue contesting the results.

Trump has used previous turkey pardons to make light of his current political situation. Last year, in the midst of the House's impeachment inquiry, Trump cracked jokes about efforts to impeach him. In 2018, he joked abut Democrats issuing the turkey subpoenas.

Trump will issue a presidential pardon to the turkeys, Corn and Cob, at a ceremony in the Rose Garden, as part of the annual holiday tradition that was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush.

Biden's transition website is now government domain

As one of the first signs of the GSA's ascertainment of the election, president-elect Biden's transition website now exists under a government top-level domain.

The Biden team now has buildbackbetter.gov, which redirects to the existing transition website.

--Savannah Behrmann

