Election 2020 live updates: Biden keeps to campaign pledge with diverse Cabinet picks; GSA to brief Congress on election transition

William Cummings, USA TODAY
USA TODAY'S coverage of the 2020 election continues this week as states begin to certify their vote counts after President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the hard-fought presidential race. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the race as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take office in January.

Biden keeps to campaign pledge with diverse Cabinet picks

President-elect Joe Biden made good on his campaign commitment to have his appointments reflect the diversity of the U.S. population with several of his early picks for senior administration positions on Monday.

Biden announced he was nominating Alejandro Mayorka, a Cuban American who came to the U.S. in 1960 with his parents, to head the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, Mayorkas would be the first Latino to run the department since it was established in 2003. He would also be the first immigrant to head DHS, which has been at the center of several of President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies.

Biden picked Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who served as the top U.S. diplomat overseeing African affairs in the Obama administration, to be his ambassador to the United Nations. She is expected to bring a markedly different tone and presence to the international body, which the Trump administration has derided and denigrated.

He also tapped Avril Haines to serve as director of national intelligence. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to head the U.S. intelligence community.

Cabinet picks: Who will join the Biden administration and who might be top contenders

Biden also announced former Secretary of State John Kerry would serve as a special envoy on climate change. And Biden named Jake Sullivan, who served as his national security adviser during his tenure as vice president, to again fill that role for him as president.

– Bart Jansen and William Cummings

Grassley plans return to Senate after COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, said Monday he was doing well and plans to return to work in the Senate after Thanksgiving.

"Thx for the continued support," the Iowa Republican wrote in a tweet Monday morning. "I'm still feeling good + am keeping up on my reading & work from home I look fwd to being back in the Senate next wk after Thanksgiving."

Grassley's spokesman, Michael Zona, said the senator was reading several Iowa newspapers, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Grassley, 87, is in isolation at his Washington, D.C.-area home.

Read the full story.

– Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register

GSA to brief members of Congress on election transition

The General Services Administration, a normally obscure governmental agency thrust into the spotlight because of its refusal to grant transition resources to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, would brief lawmakers about the presidential transition on Nov. 30, according to a copy of the agency’s response to lawmakers obtained by USA TODAY.

In a letter sent last Thursday, House Democratic lawmakers summoned the agency’s administrator, Emily Murphy, to brief lawmakers by Monday. Democratic lawmakers have slammed the agency for its delay in formally recognizing Biden as the president-elect.

In its response to lawmakers, the agency said its Deputy Administrator, Allison Brigati, would hold a 30-minute video conference in the morning of Nov. 30 for the chairmen and ranking members of four different House committees – the House Oversight Committee and its Government Operations Subcommittee, and the House Appropriations Committee and its Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee.

The Democratic chairs of the committees, Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Nita Lowey, Gerry Connolly and Mike Quigley, replied to the agency and said they wanted a briefing tomorrow instead.

“We cannot wait yet another week to obtain basic information about your refusal to make the ascertainment determination," they wrote in a letter.

'Special jeopardy': 100 former Republican national security officials warn Trump must allow transition

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The GSA also offered an in-person briefing for the staff of the Senate Appropriations, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Environment and Public Works Committees later in the afternoon in the agency’s auditorium.

Democrats expressed concern the planned in-person briefing could pose health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee aide.

– Nicholas Wu

Biden names 2 staffers to help negotiate Congress

President-elect Joe Biden chose two staffers of top Democratic leaders in Congress to help his administration negotiate legislation, as he continues to fill out his White House staffing.

Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff were each named deputy director of the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Dodin works for Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the assistant minority leader. Goff works for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and became the first Black woman to serve as floor director, helping set the Democrats' legislative agenda and determining which bills reach the floor.

“The American people are eager for our Administration to get to work, and today’s appointees will help advance our agenda and ensure every American has a fair shot,” Biden said in a statement. “In a Biden administration, we will have an open door to the Hill and this team will make sure their views are always represented in the White House.”

– Bart Jansen

Biden staff: Biden names 2 White House staffers to help negotiate legislation with Congress

2 more members of Congress test positive for COVID

Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Wisc., and Joe Courtney, D-Conn., announced separately Sunday that they had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the list of members of Congress who have contracted the virus to nearly three dozen.

“Last week, I learned that I was inadvertently exposed to someone who would later test positive for COVID-19, although they weren’t aware of their positive status at the time,” Courtney said in a statement. “Upon learning of that initial exposure, I immediately began following the strict isolation guidelines laid out by the CDC and by my doctor while I waited to get a coronavirus test. After my first test came back negative, I continued to isolate but began to experience mild symptoms. I got another test and, this evening I was notified that the second test came back positive."

Courtney said the experience reinforced his belief that "we’ve got to remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, and the basic essentials like washing our hands frequently."

Steil said in a statement that he tested positive after he began to experience mild symptoms over the weekend. He said he would begin "immediately quarantining" but plans to continue to work from home.

– William Cummings

Biden to tap longtime adviser Blinken for secretary of state

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will name Antony Blinken, a veteran foreign policy official and longtime confidant, as his secretary of state.

Blinken, who held top-level national security and State Department positions during the Obama administration, has worked side-by-side with Biden on foreign policy issues for nearly two decades.

The 58-year-old Blinken was Biden's staff director on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for six years, starting in 2002. When Biden became vice president, Blinken became his national security director – before President Barack Obama elevated him to higher positions, including the No. 2 job at the State Department.

– Deirdre Shesgreen

Antony Blinken: Biden to name long-time confidant Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Trump campaign disavows attorney Sidney Powell after controversy over conspiracy theories

After a week of media appearances in which she was pressed on her repeated claims of an international conspiracy to rig the presidential election without providing evidence, officials from the Trump campaign distanced themselves from attorney Sidney Powell, who had helped in the campaign’s lawsuits.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said in a statement on Sunday.

Though Giuliani said Powell is not a member of the legal team, she recently spoke alongside him at a news conference for the campaign where she alleged several election fraud conspiracies.

President Donald Trump recently included Powell in a tweet listing several attorneys he described as "a truly great team" working with Giuliani in his election lawsuits.

In a series of media appearances, Powell has made numerous unfounded allegations about the presidential election. She has baselessly alleged that "thousands" of poll workers were secretly complicit in a conspiracy against Trump that included the CIA, Venezuela's deceased leftist leader Hugo Chavez, the Chinese government and unspecified forces of international communism. There is no evidence to support any of her claims.

During a NewsMax interview on Saturday, Powell added Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to her list of conspirators after he said the law required him to certify election results showing Joe Biden won the state. She claimed, without evidence, Kemp had received a payoff from a voting software company prompting former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to tell ABC News' "This Week" that Powell's behavior was "outrageous conduct by any lawyer."

"The president's legal team has been a national embarrassment," Christie said.

– Matthew Brown

