The 2021 ballot gave Colorado residents choices on the policy direction of the state — and voters chose to stay the current course, early election results show.The big picture: Three statewide ballot questions, all pushed by conservatives, failed Tuesday. How they voted:Amendment 78: Failed 44% to 56%. Lawmakers will not be required to vote on how to allocate dollars received by the state. The measure needed 55% to win.Pr