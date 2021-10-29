Election 2021 Republican Don Robertson seeks full term as sheriff after interim stint

Oct. 29—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Acting Cambria County Sheriff Donald W. "Don" Robertson is seeking to continue his time as Cambria County's sheriff this Election Day.

Robertson, 54, of Lorain Borough, was appointed in 2017 to the position of chief deputy sheriff by the late Sheriff Bob Kolar and has been Cambria County's acting sheriff since Kolar's death in May 2020.

He and his wife of 33 years, Lori, have four adult children.

If elected, Robertson would be the first Republican sheriff in the county in decades, as Kolar was a Democrat and held the sheriff's seat for more than 20 years.

Before his time with the sheriff's office, Robertson served in the Army as a military police officer, in the Army Reserves, as a prison guard and in various positions during a 24-year career at the Johnstown Police Department.

When Robertson first joined the sheriff's office, he said many of the duties Kolar tasked him with involved modernizing the department. He said that included upgrading the fleet of vehicles so that they won't break down, having a modern reporting system and updating the office's standard operating procedures.

Robertson said that he believes his past experiences prepared him for the job.

"There's probably nothing ... that I haven't seen or done or been a part of that I wouldn't be able to handle as far as being the sheriff of Cambria County," he said. "Everything from your basic noise complaint to warrants, picking up warrants, to escorting prisoners to testifying in court to active investigations. All those fundamental things that you learn as a police officer."

He said the leadership growth came from working with his mentors in Cambria County and neighboring departments.

"I had some good people to learn from, kind of watch how they do things or things they did well or things they didn't do so well," he said. "All of those things, you take that and that helps round you."

Story continues

During his time as the county's acting sheriff, Robertson has had to lead the department through the deaths of Kolar, as well as the losses of the department's office manager to cancer and deputies John "Sonny" Kuhar and Ross Dixon to COVID-19.

"We had a huge void in leadership, but I just took the experience that I had, picked myself up from the bootstraps and we just focused on the job," he said of the time after the passing of Kolar. "When you lose two guys to COVID and they're your responsibility, that hurts."

It was Kuhar's death that prompted Robertson to take action to help protect the deputies, as the deputy's death came at a time when vaccination efforts were early and deputies were not classified as first responders for vaccination purposes, he said.

After reaching out to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings to help vaccinate the deputies, all but two are now vaccinated, Robertson said.

That was not the only difficulty faced by the office in the past year.

An audit conducted by county controller Ed Cernic as a result of a tip found that four deputies were working for other municipalities on county time. No criminal charges were brought by the attorney general's office in the matter.

Robertson said that he is continuing to look at the matter. He added that it is a part of the deputies' contract that they must be allowed to attend hearings if they work for other municipalities, and if they do they must use personal or vacation time.