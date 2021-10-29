Election 2021 Retired detective Tom Owens seeks Cambria County sheriff seat

Oct. 29—EBENSBURG — With an extensive career in law enforcement, Democrat Tom Owens is hoping to be Cambria County's next sheriff.

Owens, 55, of Conemaugh Township, is a retired Johnstown police detective, former head of the Cambria County Drug Task Force and former chief county detective. He is a former Marine; was a field supervisor for the FBI Safe Streets Task Force; was deputized by the Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshals Service and the state attorney general's office; and has worked as a paramedic and managed West End Ambulance.

Owens is currently a Stonycreek Township police officer and a part-time Cambria County deputy sheriff.

He is running for sheriff because he wants to be able to use the office to do more in the county.

"As the chief county detective and the supervisor of the drug task force, I was able to get a lot of things accomplished while I was there," he said. "I believe that the entire county is important, and I want to be able to use that platform to do more for Cambria County."

He said being sheriff would open doors to connect with residents and help with their concerns.

"It opens a lot of doors for people to be able to meet you, to talk with you, explain the issues that they're having — and it may not be an issue that I'm able to solve, but it would be an issue that I would be able to guide them in the right direction," he said.

Owens said that COVID-19 has changed some court procedures and, if elected, he would look at some of the department's operations.

"Most of the court proceedings that are taking place with persons that are in our jail are done by video," he said. "So, one of the things that I've noticed is being able to realign your assets. Instead of having two deputies standing in a courtroom that there's never a live defendant in, maybe work closely with the court administrator's office to know ahead of time what's going on in that particular courtroom, and then you can readjust your resources to another area that you may need, whether it is going out and serving civil process or going out and looking for bench warrants and fugitives."