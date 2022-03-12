Election 2022: Here's who qualified to run for Chatham superior and recorder court judges

Non-partisan judges for Chatham County Superior and Recorder's courts will be among the primary races Chatham County residents will decide on May 24.

After a week of qualifying, three candidates — including two incumbents — are set to run for Superior Court. Four people qualified to run for Recorder's court, including three candidates vying for the vacant seat of Chief Judge Tammy Stokes, who has decided to run for Superior Court.

Superior Court candidates

Here are the three individuals who have qualified to run for the Superior Court, which hears criminal, civil, equity, and family cases. All three will run unopposed.

Timothy Walmsley (Incumbent)

Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks during a motions hearing in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)

Walmsley has served as a judge for the Eastern Judicial Circuit court since 2012, when he was appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal. Prior to that, he worked as a Chatham County magistrate judge and was a partner at the Savannah law firm Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn where he specialized in commercial and real estate litigation. Most recently, Walmsley presided over the state murder trial against the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Benjamin Karpf (Incumbent)

A Savannah native, Karpf was elected to Superior Court judge in 2019, replacing his retiring father Michael Karpf on the bench. At the time, the elder Karpf was the longest serving judge on the Superior Court, making him the chief judge.

Prior to becoming a Superior Court judge, Benjamin Karpf was a part-time judge in Chatham County Magistrate Court from 2013 to 2019. Just before that, he was a partner at the Bouhan Falligant firm, which he joined in 2011 after practicing law in Washington, D.C., for several years.

Recorder's Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes is running for Superior Court Judge.

Tammy Stokes

Stokes served 17 years on the Recorder’s Court and was appointed chief judge in 2012. She is running unopposed to replace retiring Judge Louisa Abbot, whose term expires Dec. 31.

Stokes' tenure on the Recorder's Court was not without controversy. In 2016, Stokes was stripped of administrative duties in the wake of a report following human resources complaints.

And in 2018, the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission found she was habitually late taking the bench or was absent from the court for 38 days in 2017. In 2019, the Georgia Supreme Court issued a public reprimand against Stokes after finding her absences and tardiness violated Georgia’s Code of Judicial Conduct. Stokes attributed her absence and tardiness to her mothers' illness.

"I wouldn't change the fact that taking care of my family was very primary to me," Stokes told the Savannah Morning News in a June 2021 interview.

Recorder's Court Candidates

Four candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the one vacant seat on the Chatham County Recorder's Court, which hears cases for traffic violations and misdemeanors.

Burt Anthony Burton

Burton is an assistant district attorney in the Eastern Judicial Circuit, where he has worked since 2015. In his role, Burton has "been a part of thousands of cases in the Recorder’s Court with the District Attorney’s Office" and gained experience handling misdemeanors in State Court and felony offences in Superior Court.

"I have reviewed, evaluated, and handled over 2,000 criminal cases," in the Chatham County District Attorney's Office, according to his campaign website. He announced his intent to run for Recorder's Court last summer. Prior to joining the office, Burton worked in the Douglas County District Attorney's office, where he prosecuted felony cases.

Joe Huffman

A Savannah native, Huffman began his career in law enforcement as a Savannah police officer in 2007. Since leaving the force, Huffman has served in "a variety of legal roles making him ready to serve as our next Judge of the Recorder’s Court of Chatham County from day one," according to his campaign website.

"For a Judge, having the right experience and temperament is what’s needed to ensure equal justice under the law," Huffman shared in a Facebook post announcing he'd qualified to run.

Among his experience, Huffman noted he's been a prosecutor, child advocate, municipal judge in Garden City, juvenile court judge (pro tem) and state court judge (pro tem). He is currently a sole practitioner.

Richard Sanders

Bloomingdale municipal judge Richard Sanders announced his candidacy for Chatham County Recorder’s Court Judge in January. Prior to his role as Bloomingdale municipal judge, Sanders served as a judge on the Chatham County Juvenile Court and as a Municipal Court judge in Garden City. Since 2008, he has handled civil matters at the law firm Andrews and Sanders.

Sanders said he’s running because “he believes that he is the most qualified and caring candidate who is concerned about the overall outcome of the cases that would come before him.”

Claire Cornwell-Williams

Williams was appointed to her seat in 2004, when then-Recorder's Court Judge Leroy Burke moved to Juvenile Court. Before her appointment, Williams worked in private practice in Savannah and served as Recorder's Court judge pro tem, filling in for judges when they were absent.

In 2016, the Savannah Morning News reported on an ongoing feud between Williams and Stokes that led to a fractured court. The feud resulted in an independent investigation that produced a 130-plus-page report, which revealed "acts of racism that amounted to violations of city policy and potentially federal law" by two employees, Angela Barnes and Shadavia Scott-Brown, who were later fired.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Election 2022: 7 qualify for judge seats in Chatham County