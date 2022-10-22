Election 2022: Ramsey County Attorney

Age: 52

What qualifies you to hold this position?As County Attorney, I have a legacy of bringing people together to get things done with a focus on innovation, equity, and collaboration. Together with system leaders and impacted communities, we have transformed the way government intervenes in domestic and sexual violence and are working to do the same with shootings and carjackings.

What would your top priorities be if elected?• Bringing our community & law enforcement together to prioritize our response to violence • Protecting vulnerable victims and ensuring justice for survivors of sexual harm • Building trust with our community & improving the quality of justice for all

What do you think is the primary role of government?The role of government in our democracy is to serve the people – ‘of the people, by the people, for the people.’ As prosecutors, we take our role as public servants seriously and do everything we can to protect those who are most vulnerable and seek justice for victims by holding people meaningfully accountable for causing harm in our community.