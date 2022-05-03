Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN and JULIE CARR SMYTH
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Rob Portman
    American politician
  • J.D. Vance
    American author and venture capitalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the U.S., deciding a race that is an early referendum on former President Donald Trump's hold on the GOP as the midterm primary season kicks into high gear.

Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is well positioned in the Republican race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving Trump’s late-stage support, capping a bitter and expensive contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who has distanced himself from the progressive wing of his party ahead of what is expected to be a brutal year for Democrats seeking to hold their congressional majorities.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears on track to secure his party’s nomination for another term, despite backlash from conservatives over COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates. Meanwhile, in Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to hold off Republican primary challengers who want to push the Legislature further to the right.

Tuesday's primary races mark the first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm season and will serve as the most clarifying test to date of Trump's ongoing influence in his party more than a year after leaving office under the cloud of two impeachments and the Jan. 6 insurrection. A Vance victory would likely embolden Trump to keep asserting himself in primary campaigns ahead of another potential presidential run. A setback, however, would raise questions about whether GOP voters are seeking a new direction, especially in a state he won twice by margins of 8 percentage points.

“A lot of people want to know whether or not Donald Trump’s endorsement means something," said Mark R. Weaver, a longtime state GOP strategist.

Vance was trailing in the polls until the former president backed the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and one-time Trump critic in a contest that revolved largely around him. While the timing of Trump’s endorsement — less than three weeks before Election Day and as early voting was already underway — may have dulled its impact, it was a major blow to former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, who had all gone to elaborate lengths to court Trump and his voters.

State Sen. Matt Dolan, the only major candidate who did not aggressively court Trump, has seen a late-stage surge in momentum, suggesting there may still be appetite in the state for a non-Trump alternative.

While the race laid bare how dramatically Trump has transformed the party, with candidates running in his image and on his “America first” platform, it also exposed deep divisions. His decision to endorse Vance was met with fierce opposition from those who'd backed Vance's rivals, including the conservative Ohio Value Voters, which urged supporters to boycott a rally Trump held last month.

The race will also go down as the most expensive in state history, with more than $66 million in TV and radio spending alone, according to the Columbus-based Medium Buying firm.

Ohio, once a bellwether state, is now decidedly Republican, posing a challenge for Ryan, who is heavily favored to win his three-way Democratic primary against progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and Columbus activist and tech exec Traci Johnson. The longtime congressman and 2020 presidential candidate has fashioned himself as a blue-collar crusader fighting for working families as he has campaigned dressed in sweatshirts and baseball caps.

“He’s passionate about fighting for the people of Ohio," said Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who leads the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm. “The only person that Republican candidate(s) seem to care about is Donald Trump and whether or not Donald Trump will endorse them.”

Buoyed by historical trends and Democratic President Joe Biden's deep unpopularity, Republicans are optimistic about retaking the House and Senate come November. A new president's party almost always loses in seats in subsequent midterm elections and Republicans hope soaring inflation, high energy prices and lingering frustrations over the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will further boost their prospects.

Democrats, meanwhile, are banking the GOP — with Trump's help — will elect candidates so extreme they prove unelectable come November.

“By all rights, history tells us that the Democrats are going to lose control of the House,” said Dale Butland, a Democratic strategist in Ohio. “By all rights, we should lose control of the Senate, too. However, the only thing that could save us is if the Republicans nominate a bunch of far-right crazies that are unacceptable in a general election.”

But David Niven, a University of Cincinnati political science professor said that, either way, the Ohio GOP has fundamentally transformed, with moderates like Portman and former Ohio governor turned Trump critic John Kasich being gradually pushed aside by candidates who have mocked the separation between church and state, accused Biden of trying to “kill” Trump voters with fentanyl, and parroted lies about the 2020 election.

“Win or lose, this represents the last stand of the traditional Ohio Republican,” Niven said.

While DeWine is strongly positioned to win a second term, he is expected to face considerable conservative backlash for the aggressive COVID-19 mandates he imposed during the first year of the pandemic. DeWine’s three opponents — former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, former state Rep. Ron Hood and farmer Joe Blystone — have all tapped into that anger, but they are likely to split the far-right vote. Still, DeWine isn’t taking chances and has poured millions into advertising during the race's final weeks. Trump-backed Secretary of State Frank LaRose in also considered well positioned to win.

On the Democratic side, Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, is vying to become Ohio’s first woman elected governor in her race against ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. Whaley has the support of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a popular household name and the state’s top Democrat. Cranley has the backing of feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

In the House, Republican Max Miller, a former Trump campaign and White House aide, is expected to cruise to the GOP nomination in the sprawling new 7th District in northeast Ohio, despite allegations from his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, that he grew violent with her as their relationship deteriorated. He has denied the charges.

Miller was initially recruited to challenge Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment. But Gonzalez chose to retire instead.

For Democrats, a rematch pitting one of the left’s rising stars against a new House incumbent will provide another litmus test of the progressive movement’s rustbelt clout. Rep. Shontel Brown is again facing progressive activist and former state Sen. Nina Turner, whom she defeated in a special election last year.

___

Colvin reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Patrick Orsagas in Columbus and Steve Peoples in New York contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto Washington streets

    Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion supporters took to the streets of Washington on Tuesday after news that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which legalized abortion nationwide. A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reported on Monday. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

  • Susan Collins Told American Women to Trust Her to Protect Roe. She Lied.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe one person most esponsible for the looming loss of abortion rights-- aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices – is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh. He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her.He did not.Maybe his fingers were cro

  • William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

    William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia. The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is […]

  • Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right's sway

    Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's performance in the state's primary Tuesday will provide a gauge of just how far to the right his party has shifted under the influence of former President Donald Trump. DeWine, a veteran politician who easily won the state's top office four years ago, is facing a revolt in some corners of Ohio after enraging the GOP faithful with aggressive stay-at-home mandates, business shutdowns and curfews during the pandemic. Despite calling himself “the most pro-life governor in Ohio history,” he has lost the backing of some anti-abortion and conservative groups.

  • Who is J.D. Vance? Donald Trump's pick in Ohio GOP Senate primary

    Conservative author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance is running for Senate Ohio race. Here's what to know about the Trump-backed outsider candidate.

  • Hispanics lose faith in Democrats over inflation as elections loom

    Of 35 Hispanic voters Reuters spoke to in two toss-up races in Arizona and Colorado, 20 said soaring inflation is causing them to seriously consider voting for Republicans. The majority of those said they usually vote Democrat.

  • Ohio's 2022 primary election: Who is running and what to know

    Ohio's primary election is May 3 and although state house and state Senate races will be omitted from the ballots because district maps remain unapproved and uncertain, there are still several elections on the ballot for voters to consider

  • 2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

    The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season unfolds on Tuesday, as Ohio voters pick nominees for governor and the U.S. Senate while Indiana voters consider whether their Legislature should become even more conservative. The races, particularly in Ohio, could provide a fresh window into former President Donald Trump's sway among the party faithful.

  • Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi: GOP Supreme Court Justices 'Lied' About Abortion

    The top Democrats excoriated conservative justices who they say have "ripped up the Constitution" and who are "in no way accountable to the American people."

  • Ohio's GOP elections chief faces conservative foe in primary

    Ohio's Republican primary for secretary of state features a matchup between incumbent elections chief Frank LaRose, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and conservative challenger John Adams, who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election. The winner of Tuesday's GOP primary will face Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman, in November's general election.

  • Trump appeals contempt order and $10,000-a-day fine as ‘unconscionable’

    In a court appeal, a lawyer for Donald Trump said Monday it is “unconscionable and indefensible” for the ex-president to be held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn’t possess.

  • Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

    Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low. State media reported Tuesday a 1,000-bed hospital at Xiaotangshan in the northeastern suburbs built for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished in case it's needed. Unofficial reports online say thousands of beds have been prepared in a centralized quarantine center near the airport, but state media has not confirmed those preparations in what could be an attempt to avoid stoking public fears.

  • Clip resurfaces of Donald Trump saying women who get abortions should face 'some form of punishment'

    The clip resurfaced on Twitter amid the news surrounding a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

  • Netflix Scraps Animated Series From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    The cutbacks at Netflix have touched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple’s animated series, Pearl, has been scrapped by the streaming giant. The series, created by the Duchess of Sussex, is the third animated kids’ project to be axed before its debut at the conglomerate. The series, about a young girl inspired by […]

  • Heroic 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot is a myth, Ukraine says

    The Ukrainian military officially ended speculation about the “Ghost of Kyiv,” admitting that the legendary pilot is actually a myth.

  • George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

    The former president forgot the name of someone he endorsed for the Senate, earning a jibe from the conservative attorney.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Putin is inching towards his nukes, threatening to annihilate the world if he fails to capture Ukraine, says foreign affairs expert

    The world has to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because he is an existential threat to the human civilization, international affairs expert Ivan Yakovina said in an interview with NV Radio. We print an edited transcript of the interview below:

  • Philippines' Marcos keeps big lead in poll on presidential race

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr has maintained his wide lead in the Philippines presidential election race in a new survey released on Monday, but some political observers say the game may not be over for closest rival Leni Robredo. Support for Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted dictator who ruled the Philippines for two decades, remained at 56% ahead of next week's ballot, while Robredo, the incumbent vice president, slipped to 23% from 24% a month ago in the Pulse Asia surveys. Multi world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso had 7% and 4% support respectively.