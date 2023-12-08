Election 2023: Berks officials certify general election results

Dec. 7—Berks County election officials Thursday certified the results of the general election, a move delayed by 10 days because of a federal court ruling directing counties to accept mail ballots without accurate dates on exterior envelopes.

Election officials had planned to certify results during a special meeting last month but instead voted unanimously to halt the process following the decision from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Judge Susan Paradise Baxter ruled that county boards of election may no longer reject mail ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes. She said the date — which is required by state law — is irrelevant in helping elections officials decide whether the ballot was received in time or whether the voter is qualified to cast a ballot.

There were 432 ballots in Berks impacted by the ruling, according to Assistant Elections Director Stephanie Weaver. The county received 302 undated and 130 incorrectly dated mail ballots.

Election officials decided to count those ballots following a recommendation by First Assistant County Solicitor Cody Kauffman, who said the county would be at risk of violating the federal order if those ballots were not included in the tally of results.

Berks Judge Jill Gehman Koestel, who serves as a member of the elections board, commended the election services team for the hard work and long hours they put into making sure every vote was counted.

"I just want to thank the election office for the wonderful job they did, especially with having to count those extra votes at the last minute," she said. "I think the job the entire staff did was supreme."

Overall, nearly 33% of registered voters in the county cast ballots in the general election.

While about one-third of voters taking part in the election doesn't seem like a particularly high number, it is actually up from the past two municipal elections. In 2019 turnout was about 30%, and in 2015 turnout was about 25%.

A total of 85,725 of 261,026 registered Berks voters cast ballots in the election. Of those, 66,023 — about 77% — voted in-person. A total of 19,420 votes were cast via mail-in ballots.