Election 2023: Lake County townships seek additional sheriff, safety levies

Oct. 8—Voters in Concord, Painesville and Perry townships will consider levies to increase safety service funding in the Nov. 7 general election.

A separate levy in each township would maintain staffing levels of Lake County sheriff's deputy patrols. These levels were increased through a 2021 program in which the Lake County commissioners paid to match patrol deputies hired with township funding.

When the program expires, the townships will need to assume the costs for the matched deputies.

Additionally, Concord's levy will fund fire and emergency medical services.

The proposed tax amounts differ between townships. Passage or failure in one community will not affect passage or failure in the others.

Concord Township

Concord Township will present voters with a five-year, 6.5-mill replacement levy for fire, police and EMS services, which would replace an existing 4-mill continuous levy.

If approved, the levy would raise $5,368,000 each year and cost taxpayers $228 annually per $100,000 in property valuation, according to the Lake County Auditor's Office. The current levy raises $2,578,368 each year and costs taxpayers $106.68 per $100,000 in property valuation.

"This would be eliminating the anticipated shortfall for our safety forces over the next five years," Fiscal Officer Jim Teknipp previously said.

Concord Township Trustee and Waite Hill Police Chief Carl Dondorfer said that "a lot of the money" from the proposed levy will fund staffing for the township's patrols, fire response and emergency medical services.

He added that the township will need to fund the deputy supported by the county grant when it ends in two years.

Trustee Morgan McIntosh cited crime statistics from the sheriff's office, adding that crime increased after the pandemic before reaching a plateau.

The township has also faced an approximately 36 percent increase in calls for fire department service since the last safety services levy was passed in 2016, he added.

Teknipp stated that the township has a growing population.

Dondorfer said that other communities facing a shortage of resources have adopted reactive policing, moving detectives and task force officers to road patrols.

He added that this limits a department's ability to prevent crime or follow leads.

"Unfortunately, the current levy will be unable to sustain the level of resources that we have built since 2008 that is imperative to the safety of this community," Dondorfer said.

There were 15,045 registered voters in Concord Township as of Oct. 5, according to the Lake County Elections Board.

Painesville Township

Painesville Township voters will consider a continuous 1.5-mill additional levy to fund sheriff's deputy patrols.

If approved, the levy would raise $709,000 each year and cost taxpayers $53 annually per $100,000 in property valuation, according to the auditor's office.

Trustee Chuck Hillier said that the levy would maintain the township's current staffing of 10 sheriff's deputies, with two on patrol at any given time.

The levy is projected to maintain staffing through 2037 if passed, he added.

The staffing level has been in place since the 2021 agreement with the county commissioners, which runs until Nov. 30, 2025. As was reported at the time, the township has used American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund two deputies and the commissioners have funded an additional two deputies.

"The sheriff reported that crime took a significant uptick during the pandemic necessitating that need," Hillier said in a Sept. 17 Facebook post.

"Painesville Township is broken up into four noncontiguous areas, and we need the two deputies, in our opinion, to properly control the neighborhoods and to respond to crime in a timely fashion," he later added. "So, this passage of this levy will allow that to continue."

The township previously staffed six deputies under a continuous levy passed in 2014, Hillier stated. That levy is "on track" to maintain that staffing through 2028.

"Without passage of this levy, we won't have the funding to pay for the extra deputies, and then we will honor the residents' request of cutting the staff back to what the 2014 levy paid for," he said.

Hillier added that with six deputies funded, at least one is on patrol at any given time, with a second on duty when deemed necessary by the sheriff.

There were 12,032 registered voters in Painesville Township as of Oct. 5, according to the elections board.

Perry Township

A five-year, 3.25-mill levy for police protection in Perry Township will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.

If approved, the levy would raise $673,000 a year and cost taxpayers $114 annually per $100,000 in property valuation, according to the auditor's office.

Trustees would use the levy proceeds to continue a program launched in 2021 which assigns four deputies to fight crime and patrol roads in Perry Township. Trustees said this initiative has ensured that at least one deputy is nearly always on duty in the township.

When trustees signed a contract with the Lake County Sheriff's Office to obtain the enhanced patrolling by deputies, the township used federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for its share of the program.

However, trustees emphasized that when the township's ARPA money ran out at the end of 2023, taxpayers would be asked to help keep the enhanced police protection in place.

"This (levy) revenue will enable Perry Township to continue to contract with the Lake County Sheriff's Office at the current staffing level, and to keep our roads and neighborhoods safe through the next five years," trustees stated in a news release.

Over the past two years, the Sheriff's Office has supplied the township with monthly records of incidents and calls handled by deputies who've been assigned to Perry Township.

Trustees stated they believe that the continuous presence of deputies in the community has made a positive difference.

"Detailed reports from policing efforts have exposed the importance of having policing in Perry Township, on a stable and consistent basis, in order to maintain the level of safety and security that the residents deserve," trustees stated.

There were 4,417 registered voters in Perry Township as of Oct. 5, according to the elections board.