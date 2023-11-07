Election 2023 Local races catch voters' eyes in Cambria County

Nov. 7—Regular voters around the area said on Tuesday that local races drew them to the polls again during Pennsylvania's general municipal election.

In Adams Township, Robert Yochimowitz said that he has voted in every election since he was 21. He was at Salix Bethel Church with the township supervisors' race on his mind.

"Our supervisors manage our finances, and they took us from a deficit to a positive, and they continue taking care of our area to balance the budget," he said.

Joseph Burgo, of Westmont Borough, credited living around the corner from his polling place at Westmont Church of the Brethren with his personal high turnout.

"I think I only missed two elections in the last 35 years," he said.

Also at that Westmont Borough church, Troy Smadja said that he votes frequently because he feels that it is his civic duty, but added that the Cambria County commissioner race was one that drew his attention this year.

Outside Young People's Community Center in Ebensburg, Maryann Litzinger shouted, "Tim Sloan," when asked why she was at the polls. She said she votes every year, but Sloan, one of three candidates in the race for two judicial spots on the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas, is a "very good friend," so that contest was of particular interest to her.

In northern Cambria County, Jody Kosidlo, of Barr Township, said as she headed to the polls that the Northern Cambria School District board race was one that was important to her.

"With the local involvement we've had with our school, I definitely want to keep who is already involved, involved," she said. "I actively have kids in school, and the people who are already involved with them in school are doing a great job, and I want to keep them involved."