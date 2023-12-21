Election 2024: 6 Dems vying to challenge Turner for Congress

Dec. 20—Several candidates filed petitions to run for districts that represent Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties in Congress.

The filing deadline for candidates and issues in the March 19 primary election was Wednesday, but election boards have until Jan. 2 to certify those candidates and issues to the ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is Feb. 20. Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

Here are candidates who filed petitions to run in Congressional races:

District 10 (Includes Montgomery, Greene and a portion of Clark County, including Springfield)

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, will run unopposed in the March primary. But six Democrats are vying for the chance to take him on in November.

Democrats who filed petitions for the seat are David Esrati, of Dayton; Kirk Benjamin, of Dayton; Amy Cox, of Eaton; Joseph Kuzniar, of Enon; Tony Pombo, of Beavercreek; and Manuel Foggie, of Cincinnati.

Petitions for all except Kuzniar will need certified before appearing on the ballot.

Esrati, a Dayton business owner, won a four-way race in 2022 in the primary for this seat before losing to Turner in the general election.

District 8 (Includes Darke, Preble, Butler and portions of Hamilton and Miami counties)

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, filed petitions for reelection, and candidate Mary Catherine "Kay" Rogers filed petitions to run against him in the Republican primary.

Rogers is a former Butler County auditor who was handed a prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank and mail fraud and filing a false income tax return.

Nathaniel Hawkins was the only Democrat to file petitions for the seat.