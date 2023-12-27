Election 2024: Ballots shaping up for March primary

Dec. 27—Editor's note: Every Sunday Josh Sweigart, editor of investigations and solutions journalism, brings you the top stories from the Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed. Go here to sign up to receive the Weekly Update newsletter and our Morning Briefing delivered to your inbox every morning.

Dec. 20 was the filing deadline for candidates and issues to get on the March ballot. Our reporters pulled records from boards of elections across the region so you know who and what may be on your ballot.

—Tax issues: More than 20 Dayton-area cities, townships and school districts have funding requests on the March 19 ballot, seeking money for school construction, school operation, road paving, public safety and other initiatives. Go here for a rundown.

—Congress: U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, is unopposed in his primary, but six Democrats are vying to challenge him in November. Meanwhile U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy is facing a primary challenge from a former Butler County auditor who went to prison on fraud charges.

—Statehouse: There are five open local seats in the state House and Senate, including some that will basically be decided in the primary because of their partisan lean. There are also five Statehouse incumbents facing primary challengers. Here is a roundup.

—County government: At the county level, there are a handful of contested primary races to determine which candidates will advance to the November election in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties.

—Next step: Boards of elections have until Jan. 2 to certify those candidates and tax issues to the ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.