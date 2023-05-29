Election 2024: Here's what to know as candidates begin announcing their bids for office

While the 2024 Texas primary is months away, El Paso candidates are beginning to announce they will seek office for judicial and law enforcement elected seats.

The 2024 primary elections will see several competitive races in law enforcement and judicial circles, including for El Paso County district attorney, El Paso County sheriff, El Paso County attorney and the 65th District Court judicial seat.

The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with early voting running from Feb. 20 to March 1.

Candidates can officially file for election Nov. 11. The filing deadline for candidates is Dec. 11.

El Paso County Republican Party officials said they did not have a list of candidates who have declared they will run for office but added that candidates' names will be released when they officially file for office.

The El Paso County Democracy Party allows candidates to file a declaration announcing their filing on their website. The website only listed six candidates as of May 18.

These are the candidates who have declared for the election as of May 18.

This story will be updated as more candidates announce their campaigns.

El Paso County District Attorney's Office

Nancy Casas is running for El Paso district attorney in the 2024 election.

The race for district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which oversees El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties, will be a competitive race as multiple candidates are expected to announce their bid for the top law enforcement position.

So far, only one candidate ‒ Nancy Casas ‒ has announced her intention to seek the seat. Casas, a Democrat, is currently an assistant county attorney with the criminal unit of the El Paso County Attorney's Office. Previously, she worked as an assistant district attorney for more than 17 years.

Former District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' total annual salary was $223,801, with $83,801 coming from El Paso County, El Paso Matters reported. The rest of her salary was paid for by the state of Texas.

El Paso County attorney

Christina Sanchez, a Democrat, is currently the only candidate who has announced she will seek the position of El Paso County attorney.

Current El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced in January she will not seek reelection.

Sanchez is currently an assistant county attorney at the El Paso County Attorney's Office.

The annual salary for county attorney for the 2023 fiscal year is $216,216, El Paso County records state.

The term length is four years.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County sheriff's Cmdr. Ryan Urrutia announced that he is running for sheriff.

Ryan Urrutia, who has been with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office since 1996, in March announced his bid to replace outgoing El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles.

Urrutia, who is running as a Democrat, is currently a commander of the patrol division for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Wiles, a Democrat who has served as the head of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office since 2009, announced in March he was retiring when his term ends at the end of 2024.

The annual salary for El Paso County sheriff for the 2023 fiscal year is $190,226, El Paso County records state. The term length for El Paso County sheriff is four years.

65th District Court

Prominent El Paso lawyer Omar Carmona, a Democrat, is seeking the 65th District Court judicial seat. The 65th District Court is a family court.

Incumbent Judge Yahara Lisa Gutierrez has not announced if she is seeking reelection.

Carmona is currently a private practice lawyer. He is known as the El Pasoan who filed a petition to have former district attorney Rosales removed from office based on allegations of "official misconduct and continued incompetence."

Rosales resigned from office in November before the removal from office petition went to trial.

The 65th District Court is a family court presiding over divorces, modifications of child support, protective orders, adoptions, Child Protective Service cases and juvenile prosecutions.

383rd District Court

Lyda Ness Garcia, Democratic candidate for District Judge, 383rd Judicial District.

Incumbent 383rd District Court Judge Lyda Ness Garcia, a Democrat, is seeking reelection to the family court judicial seat.

Garcia was first elected to seat in 2020 when she defeated Republican candidate Phyllis Martinez Gonzalez in the general election with more than 65% of the votes.

Judicial, law enforcement seats

The 2024 primary will include key races for several judicial and law enforcement seats. No candidates have declared their intentions to seek these seats as of May 17.

District court:

Along with the 65th and 383rd district court races, there are seven other district court seats on the ballot.

The starting salary for Texas state district court judges starts at $140,000, a report by the Texas Judicial Branch's Judicial Compensation Commission states. The term length for district court judges is four years.

34th District Court, Democratic incumbent Judge William E. Moody

41st District Court, Democratic incumbent Judge Annabell Perez

346th District Court, Democratic incumbent Judge Patricia C. Baca

384th District Court, Democratic incumbent Judge Patrick M. Garcia

388th District Court, Democratic incumbent Judge Marlene Gonzalez

409th District Court, Democratic incumbent Judge Sam Medrano

448th District Court, Democratic incumbent Judge Sergio Enriquez

County courts:

El Paso Criminal District Court No. 1, Democratic incumbent Judge Ruth Reyes

El Paso County Criminal Court No. 3, Democratic incumbent Judge Carlos Carrasco

El Paso County Criminal Court No. 4, Democratic incumbent Judge Jessica Vazquez

The starting salary for county criminal courts judge is $157,000.00, county records state. These judges serve four-year terms.

Constables:

All seven constable seats are up for election. The annual salary for constables in El Paso County is $102,275, county records show. Constables serve four-year terms.

Constable Precinct 1, Oscar Ugarte, Democrat

Constable Precinct 2, Danny T. Zamora, Democrat

Constable Precinct 3, Hector J. Bernal, Democrat

Constable Precinct 4, Luis Aguilar, Democrat

Constable Precinct 5, Manny Lopez, Democrat

Constable Precinct 6, Javier Garcia, Democrat

Constable Precinct 7, Angie Sommers, Democrat

