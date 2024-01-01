Election 2024: Key dates to remember for voting in Michigan

As you swap in a fresh calendar for 2024, don't forget to take note of election dates in Michigan! As a general election year, 2024 will offer multiple chances for voters to make their voices heard at the local, state and federal levels.

The Michigan Secretary of State's office provides a full list of election dates and deadlines for voters, candidates and election officials on its website. Here are key 2024 election dates for Michigan voters:

2024 statewide election dates in Michigan

Tuesday, Feb. 27 - Michigan presidential primary

Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Michigan primary election

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Michigan general election

2024 special and local election dates in Michigan

Tuesday, Jan. 30 - Special primary election for 13th and 25th House Districts

Tuesday, April 16 - Special election for 13th and 25th House Districts

Tuesday, May 7- May election date. The exact number of counties holding elections in May won't be finalized until 60 days before Tuesday, May 7, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's office.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called special elections to fill open Michigan House of Representatives seats in the 13th and 25th House Districts, after former state Reps. Lori Stone, D-Warren, and Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, won mayoral elections in their respective cities in 2023.

Key dates for Michigan's 2024 presidential primary

Thursday, Jan. 18 - Absentee ballots must be made available for voters. (Here's how to apply for one)

Sunday, Jan. 28 - Communities may begin allowing early voting.

Monday, Feb. 12 - Deadline to register to vote online or by mail and be eligible to vote in the Tuesday, Feb. 27, presidential primary.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 - Window for in-person registration at a local clerk's office with proof of residency begins.

Saturday, Feb. 17 - Communities must begin allowing early voting.

Friday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. - Deadline to request an absentee ballot online or through the mail.

Sunday, Feb. 25 - Last day of early voting.

Monday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. - Deadline to request an absentee ballot in person at a local clerk's office.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Election Day! Polls are open. Voters can also obtain absentee ballots at their local clerk's office until polls close, but only if they are registering to vote or updating their voter registration address.

Key dates for Michigan's 2024 primary election

Thursday, June 27 - Absentee ballots must be made available.

Sunday, July 7 - Communities may begin allowing early voting.

Monday, July 22 - Deadline to register to vote online or by mail and be eligible to vote in the Tuesday, Feb. 27, presidential primary.

Tuesday, July 23 - Window for in-person registration at a local clerk's office with proof of residency begins.

Saturday, July 27 - Communities must begin allowing early voting.

Friday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. - Deadline to request an absentee ballot online or through the mail.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Last day of early voting.

Monday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. - Deadline to request an absentee ballot in person at a local clerk's office.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Election Day! Polls are open. Voters can also obtain absentee ballots at their local clerk's office until polls close, but only if they are registering to vote or updating their voter registration address.

Voters cast their ballots at precincts nine and ten inside the gymnasium at Kennedy Elementary School in Pontiac on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022.

Key dates for Michigan's 2024 general election

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Absentee ballots must be made available.

Sunday, Oct. 6 - Communities may begin allowing early voting.

Monday, Oct. 21 - Deadline to register to vote online or by mail and be eligible to vote in the Tuesday, Feb. 27, presidential primary.

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Window for in-person registration at a local clerk's office with proof of residency begins.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Communities must begin allowing early voting.

Friday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. - Deadline to request an absentee ballot online or through the mail.

Sunday, Nov. 3 - Last day of early voting.

Monday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. - Deadline to request an absentee ballot in person at a local clerk's office.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Election Day! Polls are open. Voters can also obtain absentee ballots at their local clerk's office until polls close, but only if they are registering to vote or updating their voter registration address.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan elections: Dates to add to your calendar for 2024