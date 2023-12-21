Election 2024: Local county races contested in March primary

Dec. 20—The March 2024 primary will feature a handful of contested races for county-level seats in area counties, according to elections boards in Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Warren counties.

The filing deadline for candidates and issues in the March 19 primary election was Wednesday, but election boards have until Jan. 2 to certify those candidates and issues to the ballot, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is Feb. 20. Ohioans can check their voter registration on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

Here are candidates of contested county races that filed petitions by Wednesday's deadline.

Montgomery County

Commission

Incumbent Judy Dodge will face off with challenger Youssef Elzein in the Democratic primary for her seat.

Two Republicans, Huber Heights councilmember Kate Baker and former Dayton Police Department officer Jordan Wortham, will face each other in the Republican primary.

Incumbent commissioner Debbie Lieberman does not have a Democratic challenger this primary election. Former Trotwood mayor Mary McDonald, a Republican, filed petitions to run for the seat.

Domestic Relations Court Judge

Two Republicans, Jacqueline Gaines and Jennifer Petrella, had their petitions certified by the Montgomery County Board of Elections to run for Montgomery County Domestic Relations Judge. Incumbent Judge Denise L. Cross did not file petitions to run for re-election.

Greene County

Commission

Beavercreek mayor Bob Stone and Xenia mayor Sarah Mays will face off in the Republican primary for a seat on the Greene County Commission. Incumbent Rick Perales announced in September that he will not be running for re-election in 2024.

Fellow incumbent Tom Koogler, a Republican, is facing no challengers for his seat.

No Democrats filed petitions for either seat.

Recorder

Incumbent Greene County Recorder Eric Sears did not file petitions for reelection. Three Republican candidates — Joe Kennery, Rebekah Dean and Kenneth Kraus — filed petitions to run in the March primary.

Warren County

Clerk of Courts

Warren County Clerk of Courts incumbent James A. Spaeth did not file petitions to run for reelection, but Republicans Scott Male, Breighton Smith and Lauren Lousie Clouse filed petitions before Wednesday's deadline.

Republican Shannon Zeller withdrew from the race, according to Warren County election board records.

Miami County

Sheriff

The sheriff seat is the only contested race for Miami County office in the March election — incumbent Republican Dave Duchak will be challenged by Republican Paul Reece.

Nancy Bowman and London Bishop contributed to this report.