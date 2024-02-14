Election 2024: Mark Hamm elected mayor of Moore, will take office in April

For the first time in 30 years, Moore has a new mayor.

Former city councilor Mark Hamm won Tuesday's election for the open seat, unofficial vote totals show, which has been held by Glenn Lewis since 1994. He will officially take office in April. Hamm prevailed over local banker and longtime Parks and Recreation Board member Jeff Arvin.

"The city of Moore has a lot of challenges ahead. We have a good city manager. We have an experienced council, and I look forward to getting to work with all of those people," Hamm said Tuesday night. "I had the endorsement of our mayor, the endorsement of our fire department, and tonight I got the endorsement of the voters of Moore. And for that, I want to tell them, thank you very much."

Moore Mayor-Elect Mark Hamm

Hamm previously told The Oklahoman that he wants to focus on infrastructure, public safety and quality of life. A recent study showed Moore would have to spend over $100 million over the next three decades to replace and modernize its water infrastructure. Hamm also wants to make sure streets are improved to handle future traffic.

Sandwiched between Oklahoma City and Norman, Moore has historically been known as a "bedroom community," a term that describes a city where residents live but predominantly work somewhere else. At the extreme, such a community would be a place that lacks not only enough jobs to employ residents but also lacks sufficient retail options.

But anyone who's driven through Moore's bustling retail corridor at Interstate 35 and SW 19 Street can plainly see how far the city has come since being a sleepy bedroom community. The big question now is how Moore will evolve over the next 30 years.

In a previous conversation with The Oklahoman, Hamm, a law enforcement officer who's served 11 years on the Moore City Council, said it would be nice if a large employer set up shop and added jobs inside the city.

"But I want us to be realistic about it as well," Hamm said, noting that the city has very little free space for a business like that.

Along with his previous service to the city of Moore, Hamm spent nearly two decades in Cleveland County law enforcement and is currently is campus police officer at Oklahoma City Community College.

Unofficial election results for Moore mayor, Moore City Council Ward 2 seat

Mark Hamm: 1,760 (57%)

Jeff Arvin: 1,337 (43%)

The Moore City Council is composed of seven members. The mayor is elected by every resident, and the council is divided into three wards. Two councilors represent each ward.

A Ward 2 seat became vacant last year when Hamm resigned to announce his campaign for mayor. Rob Clark won that race Tuesday.

Rob Clark: 598 (60%)

Tommy J. Lawrence: 406 (40%)

The most recent candidate filing period saw several seats go unopposed, meaning that these candidates did not appear on Tuesday's ballot.

Adam H. Webb and Kathy Griffith were both unopposed in their campaigns for the two Ward 1 seats.

In Ward 3, Louie Williams was the only candidate who filed for that office and was automatically elected.

After the election returns were posted, Hamm had advice for other candidates who might run for public office: Yard signs don't vote and campaign mailers only tell you part of the story.

"I did signs, mail, but the thing that won it was I went out and knocked on the doors of the voters and introduced myself to them and asked for their vote," he said. "People so appreciate when a politician will come to their doorstep and say hello."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma election results: Mark Hamm elected mayor of Moore