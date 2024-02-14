Election 2024: Oklahoma City-area voting results on key races

Oklahoma voters cast their ballots on Tuesday on a number of state and local races, including school district bond issues, and elected a new mayor for Moore.

Here's a look at a few of the contested races around the Oklahoma City metro area.

Moore elects new mayor, city council members

For the first time in 30 years, Moore has a new mayor.

Mark Hamm won Tuesday's election for the open seat, which has been held by Glenn Lewis since 1994. He will officially take office in April.

The Moore City Council is composed of seven members. The mayor is elected by every resident, and the council is divided into three wards. Two councilors represent each ward.

A Ward 2 seat became vacant last year when Hamm resigned to announce his campaign for mayor. Rob Clark won that race Tuesday.

Edmond's House District 39 seat

Republican Erick Harris overcame two other opponents Tuesday to win the House District 39 contest in Edmond, unofficial election reports show. Harris' win gives keeps the House Republican Caucus at 81 members.

Edmond Public Schools bond issue

Voters overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday an Edmond Public Schools bond proposal that will result in the construction of both a new elementary school and a new middle school.

Western Heights Public Schools bond issue

The first bond proposal issued by Western Heights Public Schools since 2017 passed Tuesday night. Only 120 people voted on the proposal, which includes $2.9 million in small upgrades around the district.

