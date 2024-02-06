Election 2024: How do I find what's on my ballot in North Carolina?

Preparation before arriving at the polls is key to being an informed North Carolina voter, but how do you preview the ballot?

Before primary voting begins, the North Carolina State Board of Elections releases a sample ballot for registered voters. Look up your specific sample ballot on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

To view your specific sample ballot, you must be a registered North Carolina voter. Not registered to vote yet? Visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website to register online, mail your registration paperwork in or go in person to the DMV. The deadline to register to vote for the March 5 primary is Friday, Feb. 9.

Voters are permitted to bring sample ballots with notes into the polls on Election Day.

Voting for the primary election takes place on Tuesday, March 5 and early in-person voting kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 15 and runs through Saturday, March 2.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How do I find sample ballots for 2024 elections in North Carolina