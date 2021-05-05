As election day arrives, Nicola Sturgeon downplays Indyref2 plans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DUMBARTON, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Scotland&#39;s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon stands under an umbrella as she campaigns on April 14, 2021 in Dumbarton, Scotland. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is the largest political party in Scotland with 125,691 members and 61 MSPs in the Holyrood parliament. They stand on a centre-left platform advocating an independent Scotland, nuclear disarmament and social democracy. Scottish voters go to the polls to elect their parliament on May 6, 2021. (Photo by Andy Buchanan - Pool/Getty Images - Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images
DUMBARTON, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon stands under an umbrella as she campaigns on April 14, 2021 in Dumbarton, Scotland. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is the largest political party in Scotland with 125,691 members and 61 MSPs in the Holyrood parliament. They stand on a centre-left platform advocating an independent Scotland, nuclear disarmament and social democracy. Scottish voters go to the polls to elect their parliament on May 6, 2021. (Photo by Andy Buchanan - Pool/Getty Images - Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has downplayed her plans to hold a second independence referendum as she urged Scots to re-elect her based on her experience and leadership during the pandemic.

In an election day message to voters, the First Minister claimed the SNP was the only party with a “serious programme for Government” and claimed her “overriding priority” if re-elected would be to keep people safe.

On the final day of campaigning on Wednesday, she sought to exploit anger at the UK’s Brexit deal within the fishing industry during a trip to Aberdeen, and then travelled to Alford, in the Aberdeenshire West constituency, which the nationalists are hoping to win from the Tories.

She also made trips to Dumbarton, where the SNP is vying to take Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie’s seat, and her own Glasgow Southside constituency, where she is deafening a majority of more than 9,000 against Anas Sarwar.

She said: “As First Minister I haven’t got everything right over this past desperately difficult year but I have worked my hardest every day and brought total commitment to the task of keeping Scotland safe.

"If I am given the privilege of being re-elected as First Minister my promise to Scotland is to continue to bring all my experience and focus to the overriding priority of keeping you and your family safe.

"Thanks to the people of Scotland who have given up so much to tackle the pandemic, the incredible work of our NHS, and the brilliant vaccination programme we can be optimistic that better times lie ahead.

“In this election, only the SNP is offering a serious programme for government for these serious times.”

She highlighted a string of SNP manifesto pledges, including free NHS dental care, before launching an attack on Boris Johnson and the Tories, warning that despite over the health service being fully devolved, "our NHS is definitely not safe in their hands".

She only briefly mentioned her plan to hold a new independence referendum by 2023 in her plea to voters, saying Indyref2 would be held only “once the Covid crisis has passed”.

Meanwhile, Alex Salmond made a final appeal to independence supporters to help him back to Holyrood to deliver a “supermajority” of MSPs in favour of separation.

Polls have suggested that his new Alba Party may not win a single seat. However, he has claimed it is on course to win representation at Holyrood and has set a target of winning at least eight seats.

He urged members of the “independence family” to back his party with their second votes, claiming supporting the SNP with regional ballots was a waste of time as Ms Sturgeon’s party would get “nothing at all on the regional list”.

The SNP won four regional MSPs in 2016, with Holyrood’s voting system meaning the better a party does in constituencies the harder it is to win regional seats.

He said: “An SNP vote is sometimes described as a wasted vote. It's actually worse than that, an SNP vote on the second ballot paper actually lets unionist Labour and Tory MSPs in by the back door.”

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond during a visit to the Scotsman Lounge in Edinburgh on the campaign trail for the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election on May 6, 2021. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021. PA Photo. See PA SCOTLAND Election.&#xa0; - Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Alba Party leader Alex Salmond during a visit to the Scotsman Lounge in Edinburgh on the campaign trail for the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election on May 6, 2021. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021. PA Photo. See PA SCOTLAND Election. - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

He described the Scottish Greens, who polls have suggested are set to win a record number of seats, as a “fine” party but questioned its commitment to independence. Mr Salmond has insisted he will be able to push Ms Sturgeon into taking more radical action in pursuit of separation if he wins a Holyrood seat.

Mr Salmond added: “The Greens are still totally divided on the independence question which is why the leadership is lukewarm. They are soft on independence whatever other attributes they may have.

“Think of how different the perspective will be if the SNP is not just facing the insipid support of the Green Party and the outright hostility of Labour, Tory, Liberal Democrat unionism, but actually a party which is striving to push things forward.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • CureVac says well on track to request vaccine approval as planned

    Germany's CureVac is on track to file for European approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as this month because high infection rates among trial participants are bringing a read-out on efficacy within closer reach. "The cases are coming in fast," Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas told Reuters. Since starting out in 2000, the biotech firm has focused on so-called messenger RNA (mRNA), a drug and vaccine technology that has also become the recent focus of the European union's procurement negotiations.

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo is no fan of NBA’s new play-in format. Here’s his objection

    Veteran center Bismack Biyombo, an officer in the players association, has competitive objections to NBA play-in format.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Trump, GOP Leaders, and Even Liz Cheney Allies Say She Is a 'Dead Woman Walking'

    REUTERSAs House Republicans prepare to purge current conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership, former President Donald Trump’s pals on Capitol Hill have been keeping him posted on the efforts to demote her—and the ex-president has been assured that Cheney will be punished by her colleagues as soon as next week.In recent days, Trump has been on the phone with several key allies in the House GOP conference, asking for updates on the Cheney situation, as well as on whether there will indeed be a vote to remove her from her leadership post, according to two sources with knowledge of the calls.Two different people familiar with these conversations say that, in the past few days, one of the top House Republicans who Trump has spoken to about Cheney was Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). And on the call, McCarthy told Trump that Cheney would be on her way out soon. McCarthy’s office declined to comment for this story.On Wednesday, Trump took a break from golfing and dining with Republican senators at Mar-a-Lago to again wade into internal House GOP politics, this time to post on his blog about his choice for Cheney’s would-be successor."Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership," Trump said in his statement. "We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!"While the twice-impeached former president has persistently called for Cheney’s political ruin—and his statement of support for Stefanik and against Cheney probably is the nail in the coffin—the reality is, Trump probably doesn’t need to lift a finger. Conversations with a dozen sources on Capitol Hill and in Trump’s orbit revealed that Cheney is almost certainly playing out her last week as the GOP conference chairwoman.“Cheney was a dead woman walking long before her ‘Big Lie’ tweet or McCarthy’s hot mic ‘leak,’ and I’m sure she knew it,” a senior GOP aide told The Daily Beast.One Republican member also theorized that Cheney had “seen the writing on the wall” and was going out “in a blaze of glory.” But a source familiar with Cheney’s thinking told The Daily Beast that everything she’s said has been “chiefly motivated by telling the truth and saying what needs to be said.”“There are two things at play: her position on telling the truth and where she stands could not be clearer,” this source continued. “She has been very direct about that and the choice before members is simply ‘Is it OK to be in leadership and tell the truth?’”Meet the Republican Who Questions Trump and Never Gets DraggedAccording to this source, Cheney has told members that it’s not worth holding on to the conference chair position “if lying is going to be a requirement.”Cheney herself wrote a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday in which she said the question before Republicans now is whether “we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election.”“History is watching. Our children are watching,” Cheney wrote. “We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”The short-term consequence for Cheney may be losing the conference chair position, and she seems at peace with that. But Cheney’s allies haven’t given up and are clinging to the hope that a vote by secret ballot may still turn out in her favor, as it did the last time—even though the odds are increasingly against it.During the last vote to remove her, on the night of Feb. 3, Cheney survived for a number of reasons. For one, Republicans were also dealing with an effort from Democrats to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her committee assignments, and the perception that Republicans would vote to save a QAnon-curious congresswoman while removing the conference chairwoman—hailing from a Republican dynasty—didn’t sit right with many members.The other major reason was that Cheney still had the backing of McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). With their endorsements, the effort to remove Cheney from her position wasn’t really even close. Republicans voted 145-61 to keep Cheney as the chair, with one member voting present.In the few months since that vote, however, Cheney has continued to be outspoken about some simple truths—truths that Republicans would either like to outright debate or simply ignore: one, that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square, and two, that Trump bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Every time she acknowledges those rather obvious points, it makes the contrast between her and the rest of the GOP conference—particularly leaders like McCarthy and Scalise—starker.“Liz Cheney is the kid at the parade that says the emperor has no clothes,” Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump GOP strategist, told The Daily Beast.“They want their message to be built on a lie,” Longwell said, “and she’s not letting that happen.”According to Longwell, it’s an obvious problem for Republicans: Cheney is “objectively correct,” but that’s not the reality in which Republicans want to live. It’s much more politically expedient to pretend that Trump actually won the election, thus necessitating voting access restrictions, and to pretend that Trump bears no responsibility for the insurrection.But even for the Republicans who supported Cheney in February, her outspokenness on calling out the GOP’s lies has become a bit much.Cheney’s standing in the conference is so poor now that a source familiar told The Daily Beast that at least one member who voted to impeach Trump had complained to leadership about Cheney’s behavior. And two of the sources familiar with the situation also indicated that many of the Republicans who voted to save Cheney last time wouldn’t do so when a motion to remove her is likely brought up at the next GOP conference meeting on May 12. In fact, several of the GOP lawmakers who voted to preserve her position last time have since complained directly to Republican leadership about Cheney and her Trump feud, these people said.Even former GOP members who are viewing the controversy from outside think Cheney has overstepped her bounds.“Kevin [McCarthy] went out of his way to sort of put this stuff behind the conference and move on. And she doesn’t want to move on,” one former GOP member said.Complicating Cheney’s chances of survival is that this vote seems to increasingly have become less of a vote to remove her and more of a contest between her and Stefanik.Stefanik—the Harvard-educated, once-sort-of-moderate, now-proudly-pro-Trump representative from upstate New York—is openly campaigning for the position. And Republicans seem to think replacing a woman in leadership with another woman would negate any criticism that their problems with Cheney are rooted in sexism.Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) drew ire from some current and former female GOP representatives when he equated Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump to being at a football game and looking up into the stands and seeing “your girlfriend on the opposition’s side.”“That’s one hell of a tough thing to swallow,” Kelly told The New York Times.Another GOP lawmaker, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), also said Cheney’s “defiant attitude” bothered him, and that she wasn’t being a “team player.”Former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia told The Daily Beast that it was blatant sexism driving the conference to oust Cheney.“And for a woman to be a handmaiden to this effort to punish another woman for speaking the truth is sad and cynical,” Comstock said, adding that Republicans would be replacing Cheney with a woman “who believes the big lie and is Trump approved.”Comstock also tweeted Tuesday night that, yes, the attacks on Cheney were rooted in sexism, but added, “trying to replace her with a Trump approved woman is every bit as sexist, stupid, and offensive.”But Longwell denied that the key issue was sexism. For Longwell, it’s just that The Big Lie is a “predicate” for 2022 and 2024 and all the voting rights issues Republicans want to push.“It has a lot more to do with the fact that the Republican Party is going through an identity crisis,” Longwell said. “They don’t know who they are, and Liz Cheney knows exactly who she is.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Ivanka Trump gets second Covid vaccine shot

    Polls show Republicans most reluctant to take the Covid vaccine

  • Here’s every golfer competing at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte this week

    The Wells Fargo Championship tees off at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday morning.

  • 911 call reveals moments before Zulu ‘prince’ shot dead by Hawaii police

    Former rugby player and ‘South African Idol’ contestant had just moved to Honolulu with his American wife and two children

  • ‘Going out’ gear out and athleisure in for Boohoo

    The online retailer said full-year sales jumped 41% as the pandemic boosted demand for loungewear.

  • Fox News host talks back to sixth grader who criticises Trump: ‘I find that hard to believe’

    ‘Wow. The Trump reflex is very strong’

  • Great-grandson of televangelist Kenneth Copeland drowns in swimming pool accident

    The 2-year-old boy died at a Fort Worth hospital.

  • Freaky string of lights passes through night sky in Washington, Idaho. What was it?

    “Santa, is that you?”

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • Atlanta reinstates officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, Black man who was running away from police

    Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was fired and charged with murder after shooting Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, as he ran away from officers

  • ‘I am all for the wall’: Caitlyn Jenner details immigration agenda in California governor bid

    Ms Jenner is running to replace California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election

  • Coronavirus: Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer vaccine for children

    Alberta province will begin offering jabs to people aged 12 and over from 10 May

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’