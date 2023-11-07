Election Day 2023: What voters need to know before heading to polls
Among the area's top races are the battles for Durham mayor and the Cary Town Council District D seat and Fayetteville mayor
The focus will be on Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia as votes are tallied.
The legality of the procedure will once again be front-and-center in a number of contests this week.
One last teaser before the L.A. Auto Show reveals that Toyota's new model will be a Crown crossover SUV. It seems based on the Estate Type concept.
Samsung's Smart Monitor M80C is one of the more versatile PC monitors on the market, and now it's down to a new low of $400 at Amazon.
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a high school math class.
Get all your outerwear shopping out of the way while you can save big!
Indian adds FTR x 100% R Carbon and Challenger Elite to the 2024 lineup. PowerBand audio gets more powerful speakers with LED lighting and more bass.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
Can AI provide a better filesystem and workspace for personal productivity? The service has some similarities with how Google's Bard AI can now tap into your Google apps, like Gmail, Drive, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more, or how the startup Rewind creates a searchable record of everything you've done by recording your computer usage. Founded in 2022 by London-based software engineer Jonathan Bree, Fabric originally began as an idea to create a "multiplayer" collaborative web browser.
Upon opening its first overseas office in London last Thursday, a16z announced today that its first check written from the U.K. was for Pimlico. Based out of London -- as one could surmise from its name borrowed from the city's charming area -- Pimlico is building the infrastructure for developers to make more user-friendly decentralized applications or dApps. The seed investment from a16z, which totals $4.2 million, came soon after Pimlico's founder and CEO Kristof Gazso graduated from the investment firms' Crypto Startup School.
"Digital transformation" among enterprises hasn't happened with quite the gusto that people predicted it would a few years ago. Volante Technologies -- whose low-code cloud payments services are currently used by some 150 major banks and other organizations providing financial services -- has raised $66 million in funding. Sixth Street Growth, the growth stage division of the investment firm, led the round, with Wavecrest Growth Partners and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital also participating.
Back in the '80s nothing went better with "D&D" than pizza. Now, prepare to level up your RPG repast with these stunning new recipes.
Returns are a regular part of shopping. As a result, retailers have not only lost out on sales, but depending on their returns process, are also paying to get that item back into its inventory. The problem is so big that returns accounted for more than $816.7 billion in lost sales for U.S. retailers in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation.
Several years ago, Daniil Bratchenko, one of the first employees at DataRobot, the AI and data science platform, observed that enterprises adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps experienced a perennial challenge. Despite the abundance of tools to build integrations between SaaS apps and services, many SaaS apps and services still weren't playing nicely with each other. "Integrations are a fundamental part of every company’s IT environment," Bratchenko told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Here's a list of the best budget laptops you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Master & Dynamic touts big upgrades to sound quality, noise cancelation, fit, calls and battery life with its MW09 wireless earbuds.
Dogs and cats used to be vectors of rabies in the United States, but that has shifted thanks to a vaccination effort.
The biggest news stories this morning: WeWork files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Bored Ape NFT event leads some attendees reporting severe eye burn, Apple’s new MacBook lineup.
U.S.-based cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes today launched ThreatDown, a new brand that encompasses its business software portfolio and B2B-focused unit, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Earlier this year, Malwarebytes let go of approximately 100 employees as part of a wider plan to separate the company into two separate business units, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski, who founded the company in 2008, told TechCrunch at the time. Kleczynski has today made this split official with the launch of ThreatDown, formerly Malwarebytes for Business.
Our full model review of the 2024 Kia EV6 where we tell you what's new and give you a full breakdown of the model.