Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

5
COLLEEN LONG
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.

It's the most litigation ever before an election and it's likely a preview of a potentially contentious post-election landscape. The strategy was born in part of the failure of allies of former President Donald Trump to successfully challenge and overturn the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election.

But while the 2020 election effort was an ad hoc response fronted by a collection of increasingly ill-prepared lawyers that included Rudy Giuliani, today’s effort is a more formalized, well-funded and well-organized campaign run by the Republican National Committee and other legal allies with strong bona fides. Party officials say they are actively preparing for recounts, contested elections and more litigation. And there are thousands of volunteers in place primed to challenge ballots and hunt down evidence of malfeasance.

“We’re now at the point where charges of fraud and suppression are baked into the turnout models for each party. Republicans charge fraud. Democrats charge suppression. Each side amplifies its position with massive and costly amounts of litigation and messaging," said Benjamin Ginsberg, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defense Network and former counsel to the George W. Bush campaign and other Republican candidates.

Democrats, too, have similar efforts underway. But their legal effort ahead of the election focuses on making voting easier and helping those denied a chance to vote, through legal hotlines and volunteers. A team led by attorney Marc Elias and his firm is litigating roughly 40 cases in 19 states, some in which they have intervened in Republican-led lawsuits.

Elias said he’s bracing for a deluge of litigation challenging election results, particularly as some Republican candidates have already said they will not accept a loss or have planted doubt on the election process despite no evidence of fraud.

“The problem with the Republican Party right now is that conceding you lost an election is the only thing that will hurt you,” Elias said. “Contesting an election that is clearly lost is now where all the incentive structure is, and that is incredibly corrosive for democracy.”

Litigation around elections is nothing new; almost every election begets some legal challenge. But the bulk of this litigation generally occurs after the votes have been cast, not before Election Day.

In 2020, pro-Trump attorneys filed roughly 60 lawsuits across the nation and asked judges to set aside votes. Those lawsuits were roundly rejected. Trump's own leadership found the election was fair, and state election officials nationwide saw no widespread evidence of fraud. Biden earned 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, the same margin in Trump's 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, which he repeatedly described as a “landslide.”

At the time, the Republican establishment had not adopted Trump's lies about the election. Since then, though, the falsehoods have taken root within the party and become a major talking point for many of the candidates. Some have refused to commit to accepting the results after Nov. 8.

Ginsberg said that unsubstantiated charges that elections were fraudulent or rigged or unreliable have became the ante for a Republican candidate to win a contested 2022 primary in most states, and that’s a problem.

“That can only harm public faith in elections, something for which Republicans will eventually pay a price.”

This year, the focus is on offense. The RNC said it has built a multimillion-dollar “election integrity” team, hiring 37 lawyers in key states, holding more than 5,000 trainings to teach volunteers to look for voter fraud, which is rare, and filing 73 lawsuits in 20 states. Other Trump-allied legal teams are also ramping up and preparing for litigation, including America First Legal, run by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

“We built an unprecedented election integrity ground game to ensure that November’s midterm elections are free, fair, and transparent,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said late last month.

For three decades, the RNC was under a consent decree that prohibited it from challenging voters’ qualifications and targeting alleged fraud. The consent decree, which ended in 2019, arose from a Democratic National Committee lawsuit that argued Republicans sought to dissuade Black Americans from voting by posting armed, off-duty law enforcement officers at certain polling sites and sending targeted mailings warning about penalties for violating election laws.

In 2020, Republican poll watchers, who have no direct role in the elections and cannot interfere in the electoral process apart from watching and reporting issues, were the basis of many of the lawsuits filed by Trump allies. But when pressed by judges for evidence backing partisan claims of fishy behavior by election workers, litigation faltered.

Election workers have increasingly been subjected to abuse and threats of violence. In battleground states, voter intimidation cases are on the rise. There’s growing concern among election officials and law enforcement about overly aggressive poll watchers or people pretending to be poll watchers intimidating voters.

Last week the RNC won a legal challenge against Michigan’s secretary of state, Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who sought to tamp down rank partisanship by issuing rules around how poll challengers can operate.

“Jocelyn Benson not only disregarded Michigan election law in issuing this guidance, she also violated the rights of political parties and poll challengers to fully ensure transparency and promote confidence that Michigan elections are run fairly and lawfully,” McDaniel said in a statement.

The RNC has won legal challenges in Nevada and Arizona over the appointment of poll workers and in Wisconsin on ballot curing and drop boxes. Other legal action includes litigation in Pennsylvania over absentee ballots dating and whether outside parties should be allowed examine voting machines.

Democrats are continuing to file litigation, too. Democratic-led groups have initiated roughly 35 lawsuits that focus largely on making voting easier. Just this week, litigation was filed on behalf of Voto Latino and the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans to stop intimidation over using drop boxes in Arizona. The ACLU of Pennsylvania sent a letter to Allegheny County officials on mail-in ballot concerns.

Heading into 2020, the nation had been focused mostly on whether any foreign actors — Russia or perhaps China — would meddle in the election and wreak havoc on vote tabulations. That didn’t come true; instead, the conspiracy was born and nurtured from Trump and his supporters.

U.S. officials are again sounding the alarm that Russia is working to amplify doubts over the integrity of the elections.

This week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "No outside cyber activity has ever prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot; compromised the integrity of any ballot cast; or affected the accuracy of voter registration information."

And she promised the government would “monitor any threats to our elections if they arise and work as a cohesive, coherent interagency to get relevant information to the election officials and workers on the ground.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Recommended Stories

  • UN envoy: Myanmar crisis deepens, taking 'catastrophic toll'

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday that the political, human rights and humanitarian crisis in the military-ruled Southeast Asian nation is deepening and taking “a catastrophic toll on the people.” Noeleen Heyzer told the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee that more than 13.2 million people don’t have enough to eat, 1.3 million are displaced and the military continues operations using disproportionate force including bombings, burnings of homes and buildings, and the killing of civilians. Heyzer’s briefing was her first at the U.N. in New York since she visited Myanmar in August and met the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

  • Crist-DeSantis debate didn't set Fort Pierce residents abuzz. This might be why | Opinion

    The gubernatorial debate between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist didn't draw as much interest from Fort Pierce residents as one might expect.

  • Xi Says China Can Work With US Before Possible Biden Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the US to find ways to get along, comments that come before a potential meeting with the President Joe Biden at a Group of 20 summit next month. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineBetter communication

  • Russia Crisis Heralds Turning Point for Global Energy, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heralds a tipping point for global energy markets that will shrink Moscow’s influence and hasten the transition to renewables, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineDemand for all fossil fuels

  • Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, winning the top prize

    A South Florida teenager captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the invasive snakes. Matthew Concepcion was awarded the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize.

  • Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons

    Arizona Secretary of StateSelf-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and

  • Herschel Walker Suggests Biden, Warnock Behind Abortion Allegations

    Fox NewsAfter a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview.“You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman who said she was driven against her wishes to an abortion clinic in Dallas, Texas in the 1990s.“What I’m saying is this is a lie, and I’ve said it once and I’ve moved on in my campaign and moved on because

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on t

  • Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Host Blames George Floyd for Democrats’ Failures

    Fox NewsFox News host Geraldo Rivera on Tuesday pointed the finger at the deceased George Floyd when identifying the “most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party.”“I think that once he was murdered, the country went crazy with ‘Defund the Police’ and everything else,” said Rivera, who in June 2020 criticized the Black Lives Matter movement for overlooking “Black on Black crime.”“So the Democrats led the charge. A very, very unrealistic government,” Rivera claimed, even though th

  • Alito says Supreme Court leak made him a 'target for assassination'

    Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday that the unprecedented leak of the draft abortion case opinion made him feel like a “target of assassination.”

  • Grand Canyon Caverns visitors rescued after elevator breaks down

    Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to hoist five people to safety after an elevator at Grand Canyon Caverns broke down 21 stories underground. The visitors had taken a 30-minute tour of the national tourist attraction and discovered the lift was not working when they tried to come back up.

  • Michigan mayor installs gas line in home after pushing for citywide electrification

    The Ann Arbor, Michigan, mayor installed a natural gas line to his house even amid his aggressive push for a plan calling on residents to electrify their homes.

  • Alpine views, picturesque towns, and a mountain to cycle up

    CLUSES, France (AP) — “Be patient, slow down,” I reminded myself as we neared the summit of the Col de la Colombiere in the French Alps, a climb that’s been ridden 23 times in the Tour de France. The Colombiere is a 17.6-kilometer (10.9-mile) challenge with an average gradient of 6.5 percent. Up ahead was Mike Booth, my new cycling companion.

  • Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case

    A federal judge in Maryland said Wednesday that there is a “very high likelihood” he will order a mental evaluation for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte said during a brief hearing that he believes a mental evaluation will show him whether Nicholas John Roske, 26, is fit to assist his defense, enter a possible guilty plea or stand trial. Messitte said he is likely to order a mental evaluation for Roske when the parties return after approximately 45 days for a subsequent hearing.

  • Cars fly over center median before deadly Marion County I-75 crash

    Three people were killed in a deadly Marion County crash along I-75 Wednesday

  • Georgia’s Attorney General Race Could Decide If Pregnant People End up in Prison

    This summer, Georgia became the first state in the nation to formally recognize embryos as “persons” six weeks into a pregnancy. That means anyone who self-induces an abortion, as well some people who may miscarry or experience stillbirth, can be charged with homicide.

  • More than 70 percent of Florida homeowners pay to protect homes from climate threats: survey

    Story at a glance A new survey from the real estate company Redfin found that 71 percent of Florida homeowners invest in defending their homes against climate disasters Forty percent of Florida homeowners have spent money to fortify their homes against hurricanes and tropical storms. The survey found that close to a third of U.S.…

  • Darrell Brooks: A murder trial that mainstream news has largely ignored is TikTok's latest legal obsession

    Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade and killing six people. He's representing himself.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

    Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica's pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress. Achieving the required consensus for action among this diverse group of 27, which also includes China, the United States and the European Union, has always been an immense challenge.