An election day unlike any other: Wisconsinites vote in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE – It was an election day for the history books, unprecedented and unimaginable.

After Gov. Tony Evers tried to delay it, and the state Supreme Court declared the vote must go on, Wisconsinites went to the polls in Tuesday's spring election and cast ballots carefully, deliberately and defiantly in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"People died for my right to vote, so if I have to take a risk to vote that's what I have to do," said Michael Claus, 66, who was among several hundred people waiting in an early morning line to vote at Milwaukee's Riverside University High School.

Across the state, in schools, churches and town halls, poll workers risked their health to make sure democracy worked. Members of the National Guard also pitched in.

In Milwaukee, where only five polling sites were open, the workers donned face masks and rubber gloves, handed out black pens to voters, wiped surfaces clean and kept the lines moving as best they could even as the state remained under a safer-at-home order.

Milwaukee resident Jennifer Taff holds a sign as she waits in line to vote at Washington High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday. “I’m disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote." She said she had been in line for almost two hours. More

Hand sanitizer was a must.

And votes won't be counted until Monday, another twist in the latest chapter in this only-in-Wisconsin political story.

The main contests: the state Supreme Court race between Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, and the Democratic presidential primary.

James Grow, 33, of Milwaukee, who wore a painter's face mask for protection, waited outside Riverside High to vote and said: "I don't feel that I'm risking my life, but it's definitely different. Everyone is properly practicing social distancing."

Outside Milwaukee's Washington High School, where she waited in a line for two hours, Jennifer Taff held up a sign: "This is ridiculous."

"I'm disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote," she said.

There were long lines in Milwaukee and shorter lines elsewhere, as well as a palpable sense of frustration.

"We have moved forward with an election, but we have not moved forward with democracy in the state of Wisconsin," said Neil Albrecht, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

President Donald Trump weighed in during his daily briefing Tuesday and accused Wisconsin Democrats of wanting to move the election only after he endorsed Daniel Kelly for Supreme Court.

"As soon as I endorsed him, the Wisconsin Democrats said let’s move the election,” Trump said.

Trump first endorsed Kelly during a January appearance in Milwaukee and it was months later before Democrats pushed for the election to be moved.

Asked about reports of long lines to vote in Wisconsin and about voters who may get sick due to a lack of social distancing, Trump put the focus on Evers.

"Ask him, that’s his problem. He should be doing it. Again, some governors fail, and I won’t let them fail because when they fail, I’ll help, but that’s run by Democrats right now,” Trump said.

“Now I understand there are lines that go back a long way, I hope they’re going to vote for Justice Kelly,” he added.

In a statement, Evers said: “I listened when the president talked about the serious and tragic reality of this virus, and he said there will be a lot of death in the coming weeks. I don’t pay any attention to who the president endorses and I don’t make endorsements in nonpartisan elections.

"Frankly, my focus right now is on keeping the people of this state safe, and that’s why I issued an executive order to extend Wisconsin’s election date and make sure everyone could vote safely from home."